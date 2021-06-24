Logo
Fritos® Teams Up With Papa Murphy's® Take 'n' Bake Pizza To Unveil Limited-Edition Fritos® Outlaw Pizza

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Featuring the iconic taste and crunch of Fritos® corn chips, this new offering is the latest innovation from Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake pizza to upgrade BBQ season

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, June 24, 2021

PLANO, Texas, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fritos®, one of the flagship brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, has teamed up with Papa Murphy's®, the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the nation, to introduce a mighty fine pizza this summer Fritos® Outlaw Pizza.

This new, limited-edition pizza innovation combines classic BBQ flavors with the crunchy deliciousness of Fritos corn chips. Made with a crispy thin crust, creamy garlic sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Texas brisket, onion mix, sweet BBQ sauce drizzle, and topped with crunchy Fritos, the Fritos Outlaw Pizza is a staple dish for any summertime BBQ. The best part: the Fritos remain crispy and delicious after baking on Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza, providing an extra tasty crunch to this brand-new pizza offering. The savory flavors of BBQ, pizza, and Fritos create the perfect cookout combination for entertaining the in-laws or "outlaws" this summer.

The Fritos Outlaw Pizza is available at Papa Murphy's locations nationwide starting June 28 through September. Like all other Papa Murphy's pizzas, the Fritos Outlaw Pizza can be baked exactly how fans like it and pulled fresh from their own ovens. The pizza can even be grilled, adding a fun twist to your next family BBQ.

"Papa Murphy's is thrilled to team up with a beloved brand like Fritos to 'change the way you pizza' just as we kick off summertime," says Kim McBee, SVP of customer experience and brand marketing. "The crunchiness of the Fritos pairs perfectly with the BBQ flavors, putting a delicious twist on a fan-favorite, and is great for family outdoor gatherings."

To celebrate the debut of Fritos Outlaw pizza, Papa Murphy's also unveiled its six-week Slices of Summer campaign this month. Every two weeks, Papa Murphy's introduces themes that showcase the versatility of its pizzas – whether its prepared on the grill or pulled fresh from the oven – reminding fans that it's always a good time to grill up a Papa Murphy's pizza. As part of the campaign, fans can enter for a chance to win grills and other backyard-themed weekly prizes at www.grillmypapamurphys.com.

"Fritos is an iconic snack that has been a fan favorite for more than 80 years. It's always inspiring to see all of the creative ways fans enjoy Fritos, from snacking with dips, to the classic Fritos pie, and pizza too," says Stacy Taffet, vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Based on our recent Snack Index, we also know that 8 in 10 consumers view snacks like Fritos as a staple for summer, so we're excited to introduce this way to enjoy them."

As part of unveiling the new Fritos Outlaw Pizza, Papa Murphy's and Fritos will also co-launch a 360-marketing campaign, including a new television commercial which comically imagines exactly what happens when the outlaws show up to dinner instead of the in-laws. Fans can catch the commercial starting 6/28 in Papa Murphy's markets.

To learn more about the Fritos Outlaw Pizza and take one home today, visit PapaMurphys.com and check out @officialfritos on Instagram, Twitter and @FritosUS on Facebook as well as @papamurphys on Instagram and Twitter and @papamurphyspizza on Facebook.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S
Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich the everyday with unconventional moments of happiness not only because our take 'n bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients but by providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

ABOUT FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA
Frito-Lay North America is the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

Fritos_Logo.jpg

Fritos_Outlaw.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG22643&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fritos-teams-up-with-papa-murphys-take-n-bake-pizza-to-unveil-limited-edition-fritos-outlaw-pizza-301319169.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG22643&Transmission_Id=202106240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG22643&DateId=20210624
