AcuityAds Recognized as a Great Place to Work® in Canada

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and NEW YORK, June 24, 2021

TORONTO and NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (NASDAQ: ATY) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

At AcuityAds we believe the foundation of a successful business includes a modern corporate culture that intersects with state-of-the-art technology in the fastest growing industry in online advertising worldwide. From a holistic perspective, the Company values the health and happiness of our employees, offers competitive compensation and benefits and strives to provide employees with an inclusive and fun environment that prioritizes positive reinforcement, healthy lifestyles and supportive teams.

"Earning the title of a Great Place to Work is a tremendous recognition especially amidst a global pandemic. If this year has taught us anything, it's that we, at AcuityAds, are devoted to the wellbeing of our employees and further demonstrates our commitment to making our employees feel respected, valued and appreciated each and every day, whether in-person or virtually," said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO of AcuityAds.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO22677&sd=2021-06-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acuityads-recognized-as-a-great-place-to-work-in-canada-301319212.html

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO22677&Transmission_Id=202106240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO22677&DateId=20210624
