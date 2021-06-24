ZoomInfo Releases 'ZoomInfo Recruiter' to Identify and Reach Top Talent Faster

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced the general availability of the ZoomInfo+Recruiter platform.

ZoomInfo Recruiter is built specifically for recruiting teams to identify, target, and connect with top talent so they can fill open requisitions with the right individuals quickly and efficiently. Through the platform, staffing agencies, executive recruiters, corporate recruiters, and sourcers can uncover data such as work history, educational background, and department organizational charts to better understand candidates’ managerial, functional, and technical experience. Recruiters can apply preset filters in order to focus on specific initiatives, including diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“ZoomInfo Recruiter gives recruiters an edge in identifying hard-to-find candidates,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “Recruiters can easily automate their identification of and outreach to candidates. In an increasingly competitive hiring environment, ZoomInfo Recruiter provides talent acquisition and recruiting teams with the data, insights, and technology they need to source, engage with, and hire ideal talent faster.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly transformed the staffing and recruiting landscape. Candidates’ sentiments about work location and preference have shifted as 82 percent of U.S. office workers want to be able to partially work remote as opposed to fully in office, according to Global Workplace Analytics. A talent shortage continues to compound the industry as nearly 60 percent of recruiters struggle to find quality candidates, according to the GEM Workplace Trends Report.

As a result, speed and timeliness are critical for recruiters to successfully connect with the right candidates for the right opportunities. Candidates are often inundated with job requests, and recruiters must engage with them quickly before those candidates move on to their next opportunities. ZoomInfo Recruiter uses personalized automated outreach programs to help increase connect rates with passive+candidates and identify the best ones for roles.

Recruiters can leverage ZoomInfo’s best-in-class candidate and company information to discover top talent. They can search through technographics, candidate education history, employment, titles, departments, functions, and more, and they can use keywords to pinpoint specific skills.

ZoomInfo Recruiter enables recruiters to create automated campaigns to engage candidates and receive higher response rates. They can also communicate with candidates through multiple channels, including email and mobile phone, directly from the platform. Recruiters can use the platform to analyze the campaigns that generate the best results, so they can deepen their candidate engagement with timely and relevant content.

“ZoomInfo created a platform that allows us to find the talent we need in a user-friendly way,” said Kim Laipple, Scientific Search’s Vice President, Recruiting Operations. “With ZoomInfo Recruiter, we not only get access to candidates, but also information on their companies, which is critical in the current market. ZoomInfo Recruiter combines different resources into one, so everything is at our fingertips.”

ZoomInfo Recruiter integrates seamlessly with leading applicant tracking systems (ATS), allowing recruiters to export candidate search results and contact candidates directly from ATSes. For more information, please visit the ZoomInfo+Recruiter+page.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

