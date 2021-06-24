Logo
2021 Customer Experience (CX) Summit, Presented by Five9

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced it will host its annual CX Summit on September 1 and 2. The virtual event will explore the trends, strategies and innovations driving customer experience transformation, as well as best practices for embracing change in the post-pandemic cloud contact center.

“Companies need to find a balance between the successes of the past and the needs of the future, which will require them to move further out along the digital transformation continuum,” said Donna Fluss, president of DMG Consulting LLC, who will lead a CX Summit session on Workforce Optimization (WFO). “I look forward to reviewing the practical innovations in contact center as a service (CCaaS) and WFO solutions that are intersecting to drive enhancements in the servicing landscape, at the Five9 CX Summit.”

Fluss will join a thoughtfully curated ensemble of industry influencers including:

  • Drew Kraus, Vice President and Analyst, Customer Service and Support Technology, Gartner
  • Sheila McGee-Smith, Founder and Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics
  • Blair Pleasant, President and Principal Analyst, COMMfusion LLC
  • Dan Miller, Lead Analyst and Founder, Opus Research
  • Derek Top, Research Director, Opus Research
  • Robin Gareiss, CEO and Principal Analyst, Metrigy

The theme of the 2021 event will be “Where Reimagined meets Realized.” Inspirational speakers such as Mike Massimo, former NASA Astronaut, New York Times Best Selling Author and frequent guest star on the Big Bang Theory, and Five9 customers and partners will share insights to encourage CX and contact center leaders to think differently about how they approach their customer experience. Speakers will also provide practical advice to ensure change leads to real results now and in the future.

To support this interactive learning experience, the 2021 CX Summit will introduce new session formats, such as:

  • Deep Dive Discussions: Live 45-minute sessions that delve into practical contact center use cases, step-by-step training for Five9 products, and best practices across the CX domain
  • CX Discussion Groups: Live 45-minute sessions focused on CX trends and best practices ranging from STIR/Shaken to the role of the Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) in the contact center of today and the future
  • Ask the Product Reimagineers: Live 30-minute discussions with open Q&A hosted by Five9 solution experts covering topics from what to consider when moving to the cloud to how to get the most out of your Five9 investment

In addition to Five9 solution experts, executive keynote speakers will include:

  • Rowan Trollope, Chief Executive Officer, Five9
  • Jonathan Rosenberg, Chief Technology Officer and Head of AI, Five9
  • Callan Schebella, Executive Vice President, Product Management, Five9
  • Genefa Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer, Five9

“Now is the time for organizations to take a step back and think differently about how they approach CX,” said Murphy, who will lead sessions on women in tech, winning with Five9 partners and an international customer panel. “CX Summit 2021 will be a forum for industry leaders to come together with analysts and subject matter experts and discuss what it means to reimagine customer experience, realize tangible business results and delight consumers in today’s service landscape.”

To learn more about the 2021 Five9 CX Summit and reserve your spot, click+here.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us %40Five9%2C LinkedIn%2C Facebook, Blog, That%26rsquo%3Bs+Genius+Podcast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005302/en/

