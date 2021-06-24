Logo
Curtiss-Wright Selected to Participate in the Development of Digital Twin Technology for Advanced Nuclear Reactors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been selected to participate in Project SAFARI, a U.S. Department of Energy-funded project to develop Digital Twin technology for advanced nuclear reactors. Project SAFARI is one of nine initiatives under the Generating Electricity Managed by Intelligent Nuclear Assets (GEMINA)program sponsored by the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). ARPA-E GEMINA projects aim to transform operations and maintenance systems in the next generation of nuclear plants through the development of specialized Digital Twin technology.

“As an industry-leading supplier of advanced plant monitoring and diagnostic systems, Curtiss-Wright is uniquely positioned to participate in the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors and other Generation IV projects,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “We are proud to share our broad and diversified nuclear plant monitoring experience and insight in support of the DOE’s Project SAFARI.”

Curtiss-Wright’s technologies are installed in every nuclear power plant in North America and thousands of power generating units worldwide. Our large installed base is supported by strong customer relationships.

For Project SAFARI, Curtiss-Wright will collaborate with a multidisciplinary team – comprised of the University of Michigan, Idaho National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, and Kairos Power – to develop Digital Twin technology that would allow new nuclear power plants to be constructed and operated more efficiently for increased reliability, safety, and cost savings.

For more information about Curtiss-Wright’s Nuclear Division, visit www.cw-connect.com.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (

NYSE:CW, Financial) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005590/en/

