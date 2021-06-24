Avantax Wealth Management Hosts Nearly 1,000 Affiliates, Partners and Home Office Staff at National Conference in Dallas

DALLAS, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax Wealth Management℠, part of Blucora, Inc. ( BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax-focused financial solutions, welcomed nearly 1,000 of its affiliated Financial Professionals, Wealth Management Assistants, educational partners and home office staff for a three-day National Conference at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas.



The highly anticipated, in-person conference focused on One Avantax, with leaders painting the picture for the future of Avantax. The conference demonstrated the power of gathering the unique community of like-minded Avantax Financial Professionals and the home office staff who support the shared purpose of providing end-clients with comprehensive tax and financial planning services.

“It was energizing to see in person so many Financial Professionals who have spent the last 18 months guiding clients through one of the most challenging and uncertain environments imaginable. Our attendees represent the fabric of the Avantax Family, and they dedicated time to attend our conference with the goal of learning and collaborating in order to share ideas to provide even better service to their clients,” said Todd Mackay, President of Avantax Wealth Management. “Our Financial Professionals’ deep desire to collaborate with their peers while sharing insights and ideas is the hallmark of Avantax, and we’re planning more face-to-face meetings at local, regional and national levels to further strengthen the bonds of the Avantax community.”

A core benefit of affiliating with Avantax is access to senior leadership – at the National Conference that included meeting with Chris Walters, President and CEO of Blucora, Avantax’s parent company.

Walters said: “It was great to attend my first Avantax Wealth Management National Conference since joining Blucora as CEO. I enjoyed speaking with Financial Professionals in-person about how we can support them in building their businesses, including Blucora’s investments in continuing to enhance Avantax technology, marketing and service capabilities.”

Avantax National Conference attendees included some of the most successful Financial Professionals in the firm’s history, including the perennial top-producing founder of Wehring Wealth Management, near Houston.

“Getting the Avantax network together is like a family reunion,” said Charlene Wehring, CPA, financial advisor and founder of Wehring Wealth Management. “Time spent interacting with peers builds the knowledge, relationships and energy that are essential for thriving careers and companies, and it’s wonderfully unique how willing Avantax advisors are to help their cohorts succeed.”

The unique community of Avantax Financial Professionals continues to welcome new peers as Financial Professionals transfer from other broker-dealers to Avantax, attracted by benefits including a personalized level of service, access to senior leadership, and direct input on the development and enhancement of Avantax product and technology solutions, many of which were highlighted during the National Conference.

A multitude of educational sessions included product training across the Avantax technology suite designed to help practices work better and more efficiently; products include Avantax Tax-Smart Investing tools such as Tax-Loss Harvester™, Capital Gains Analyzer™ and Social Security Planner™.

Other sessions focused on Avantax Retirement Plan Services℠, including working with qualified-plan clients, provided insight into potential tax policy changes and planning opportunities, and demonstrated Avantax’s commitment to investing in the Wealth Management Assistants community.

“I’m grateful to all our Financial Professionals whose devotion to their clients and their peers was evident throughout our National Conference. This spirit of inclusion and community is what makes Avantax great,” Mackay said. “At Avantax, our purpose is to support our Financial Professionals as they help clients live and retire with financial confidence. Whether you’re a Financial Professional who’s just starting a practice, or you’re established and want to grow, or you want to monetize your practice through a succession plan, Avantax is the ideal environment.”

About Avantax Wealth Management℠

Avantax Wealth Management℠ offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax’s Tax-Smart approach helps clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life’s most complex and costly expenses. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by Avantax Financial Professionals to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. ( BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective $85 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2021.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. ( BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management℠ and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, with a collective $85 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2021, and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with approximately 3 million consumer and 23,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

