Plant Veda Expands Strategic Partnership with Freshprep

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that additional offerings from the Company’s product line have been added to the popular meal prep service Freshprep.ca. This exciting new development comes with the meal prep site already having listed Plant Veda’s award-winning mango lassi.

Since Q2 2020, Plant Veda has seen a steady increase in sales of the probiotic mango lassi through Freshprep. Lassi is a drink that is best enjoyed with a meal, making it a great addition to Freshprep dinner orders. The Company’s plant-based lassi has been a consistent cart add-on item purchased by customers when ordering their meals through Freshprep.

In Q2 2021, the strawberry and blueberry flavours of Plant Veda’s award-winning lassi product line became available for purchase via Freshprep.ca. This allowed for Freshprep’s customers to continue exploring more meal pairings with the dairy-free lassi, and further explore plant-based lifestyles.

Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Mayur Sajnani says, “The increased adoption rate of our award-winning lassi and demand for additional flavours amongst meal prep consumers is a welcoming sign. As thousands of restaurants begin reopening after customers receive the COVID-19 vaccination, our success on Freshprep is going to allow us to make significant strides onto the restaurant and food-service segments.”

This strategic partnership expansion with Freshprep allows Plant Veda to continue its penetration into the food-service industry, and additionally allows a more diverse customer base to explore and delve into the world of a plant-based lifestyle.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.plantveda.com.

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.

