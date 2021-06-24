The LD Micro Invitational, Hosted by SRAX, Featured Many Influential Companies - Replays Still Available

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, hosted the 2021 LD Micro Invitational, a prominent 3-day virtual investor conference, on June 8th-10th, 2021.

The LD Micro Invitational featured over 200 microcap companies--including the top financially performing companies from the LD Hall of Fame--and hosted several influential keynotes, including Jaime Rogozinski, Rishi Khanna, Matt Hulsizer, Laurie Segall & Liz Claman.

In addition to the star-studded keynotes, the following are some of our most viewed company presentations:

All presenting company video calls will be available to view for 3 months. Visit the event website to see all the presentations and keynotes: https%3A%2F%2Fldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com%2F

In addition to hosting the LD Micro events, SRAX also runs several industry focused investor conferences a year, and provides a suite of solutions to help public companies better attract and engage new investors and existing shareholders.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

