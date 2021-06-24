KnowBe4 General Counsel Alicia Dietzen Recognized Among Association of Corporate Counsel Top 10 30-Somethings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KnowBe4 General Counsel Alicia Dietzen Recognized Among Association of Corporate Counsel Top 10 30-Somethings

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dietzen awarded for an early, successful career and for her work in the local Tampa Bay community

Tampa Bay, FL, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that General Counsel Alicia Dietzen has been recognized among the Top 10 30-Somethings from the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC).

The ACC Top 10 30-Somethings awards recognize in-house counsel between the ages of 30 and 39 for their innovation, global perspectives, proactive practice, advocacy efforts, and pro bono and community service work.

“When it came time for me to decide the first step to take in my career, I took a chance and went straight in-house after law school,” said Dietzen. “Since then, I have worked hard to build up my career and as general counsel for KnowBe4, and I am now fortunate enough to lead a global team of 12 attorneys and support staff. I am incredibly honored to receive an award like this so early on based on what I have accomplished so far in my career. I look forward to continuing to help other legal professionals, and aspiring legal professionals, learn more about cybersecurity and data privacy.”

Dietzen has managed to build a legal department, facilitate and support its global expansion efforts and take the company public in less than five years. During which, she has brought on strategic hires to help provide global legal support to the organization as KnowBe4 expanded internationally across 11 countries and provided key legal support for the organization as KnowBe4 became public in April 2021. As for community involvement, she has contributed by helping to establish the KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Law Program Fund at Stetson Law School, which offers a wide range of benefits for the law students, including scholarships, internship opportunities, and general support for business law initiatives at Stetson.

“From the moment I met Alicia, I knew that she was going to become a rockstar attorney at KnowBe4,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “She not only lived up to my high expectations, she also built our entire international legal department from scratch. Alicia is very deserving of this type of recognition and I can only imagine what she will continue to accomplish in the future.”

For more information on the 2021 ACC Top 10 30-Somethings, visit their website.

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

ti?nf=ODI2MDEwMCM0MjU4MzY3IzIwMjkxMzM=
bda7a567-18bd-4d9c-b9e9-cb00b27c7a3a
Kathy Wattman
KnowBe4
7274749950
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment