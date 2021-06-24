Logo
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced a phased plan to reopen its offices and offer the majority of its employees flexible working options.

Wish will reopen its San Francisco headquarters this summer to give its Bay Area employees the option of returning to the office, working from home, or a hybrid of both. The move is part of Wish’s new Flex Work Plan, which will give many of its 1,100 employees the flexibility to work from home or one of Wish’s office locations, depending on their personal preferences, geographic location, and work needs.

Employees returning to the San Francisco office in the first phase of Wish’s reopening will be required to be vaccinated and adhere to local safety protocols. A broader reopening of Wish offices in other regions, including Toronto and Amsterdam, is targeted for Q4 2021, subject to local guidelines.

“Wish embraces flexible working and recognizes the benefits it can bring to both a business and its employees,” said Dawn Nott, Vice President of HR. “We’re excited to be able to give most of our employees the flexibility to choose their place of work. While many will likely continue working from home, others are looking forward to returning to our San Francisco office, where they can meet in-person, access office resources, while also supporting local San Francisco businesses.”

Wish also plans to add 650+ new jobs across 15 countries in 2021 to support its rapid growth. Since January 1, 2021, Wish has already expanded its workforce by more than 25%, building out its core functions, including data science, product and engineering.

“We’re expanding at an accelerated rate, and our flexibility has helped us find the best talent without being constrained by office location,” concluded Nott.

In 2021, Wish was named on Built In’s list of Best Places to Work in San Francisco, highlighting many of its attractive benefits and perks, including 100% insurance premiums coverage, fitness reimbursement, flexible work hours, generous paid time off, family leave, career development opportunities, an ESPP program and much more. For a list of open opportunities to work at Wish, please visit the company’s Careers page: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wish.com%2Fcareers.

About Wish:

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 100 countries to over half a million merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the+Wish+mobile+app, visit+www.wish.com or follow @Wish on+Facebook,+Instagram and+TikTok or @WishShopping on+Twitter and+YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish's outlook, priorities, strategic direction, expectations regarding hiring, and growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report for 2020 on Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2021 and its Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021 filed on May 12, 2021, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005566r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005566/en/

