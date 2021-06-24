Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced a phased plan to reopen its offices and offer the majority of its employees flexible working options.

Wish will reopen its San Francisco headquarters this summer to give its Bay Area employees the option of returning to the office, working from home, or a hybrid of both. The move is part of Wish’s new Flex Work Plan, which will give many of its 1,100 employees the flexibility to work from home or one of Wish’s office locations, depending on their personal preferences, geographic location, and work needs.

Employees returning to the San Francisco office in the first phase of Wish’s reopening will be required to be vaccinated and adhere to local safety protocols. A broader reopening of Wish offices in other regions, including Toronto and Amsterdam, is targeted for Q4 2021, subject to local guidelines.

“Wish embraces flexible working and recognizes the benefits it can bring to both a business and its employees,” said Dawn Nott, Vice President of HR. “We’re excited to be able to give most of our employees the flexibility to choose their place of work. While many will likely continue working from home, others are looking forward to returning to our San Francisco office, where they can meet in-person, access office resources, while also supporting local San Francisco businesses.”

Wish also plans to add 650+ new jobs across 15 countries in 2021 to support its rapid growth. Since January 1, 2021, Wish has already expanded its workforce by more than 25%, building out its core functions, including data science, product and engineering.

“We’re expanding at an accelerated rate, and our flexibility has helped us find the best talent without being constrained by office location,” concluded Nott.

In 2021, Wish was named on Built In’s list of Best Places to Work in San Francisco, highlighting many of its attractive benefits and perks, including 100% insurance premiums coverage, fitness reimbursement, flexible work hours, generous paid time off, family leave, career development opportunities, an ESPP program and much more. For a list of open opportunities to work at Wish, please visit the company’s Careers page: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wish.com%2Fcareers.

