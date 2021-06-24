Ascent360 Introduces Lightspeed Integration for Retailers to Leverage the Power of POS and E-commerce Data

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ascent360 Introduces Lightspeed Integration for Retailers to Leverage the Power of POS and E-commerce Data

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ascent360 is now available in the Lightspeed App Store, a Data-Driven Marketing Platform that provides actionable insights on existing customer data

PR Newswire

GOLDEN, Colo., June 24, 2021

GOLDEN, Colo., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360 has recently announced an integration with Lightspeed in the app store that will bring point-of-sale and e-commerce data to life. The power of these combined solutions will allow retailers to ingest critical customer data, segment customers, and send personalized omnichannel messages that help engage and retain shoppers.

logo_Ascent360_Web_Tagline_Logo.jpg

With each Lightspeed POS or e-commerce transaction, powerful data is collected that is not being fully leveraged and lacks actionable insights for marketing efforts. When combined with the unique suite of tools in the Ascent360 platform, the data companies are already collecting can be ingested and cleansed to create a clearer view of customer behavior. Companies can then utilize that information to segment customers and develop a highly personalized outreach approach, creating seamless omnichannel marketing and an unforgettable shopping experience.

All too often, the marketing process within a retail environment is manual, time-intensive, and lacks the personalization that resonates with different types of customers. This approach makes it challenging to keep customers engaged and returning while simultaneously making it difficult to track marketing attribution. The Ascent360 and Lightspeed integration helps alleviate these headaches by providing an extensive library of ready-to-send campaigns customizable by target segment as well as out of the box reporting capabilities to identify which campaigns are having the greatest impact on customer decision-making.

Scott Buelter, CEO at Ascent360, shared how critical this integration will be for retailers and how it will help take their data to a whole new level. "The power of combined solutions retailers will experience with this integration is incomparable," he said. "The POS and e-commerce customer data already exists, but now companies will have access to a much more hyper-focused customer view that will allow them to unlock the power of customer data and deliver personalized 1:1 messages at scale."

The Ascent 360 platform provides Lightspeed users with a simple one-click integration that will maximize the ability to use their customer data for significant business growth and customer retention. Starting today, companies can easily access the Ascent360 integration in the Lightspeed app store. For more information, visit www.ascent360.com/go/lightspeed.

About Ascent360:

Ascent360 is a leading Data-Driven Marketing Platform for mid-market business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. Founded in 2013, Ascent360 helps businesses understand their customer base, nurture authentic lifelong relationships and drive sales by sending messages that matter. Today we manage databases for clients across brand, retail, e-commerce, and resort segments. Ascent360 seamlessly integrates with a wide range of data systems, and our sophisticated segmentation and data hygiene engine provides a clean, unified view of customers. Clients rely on our library of proven, automated marketing campaigns to easily send personalized 1:1 messages at scale.

About Lightspeed:

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com

Contact:
Heather Knutson
(720) 728-3362
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA22181&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascent360-introduces-lightspeed-integration-for-retailers-to-leverage-the-power-of-pos-and-e-commerce-data-301319069.html

SOURCE Ascent360

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA22181&Transmission_Id=202106241000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA22181&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment