Banana Boat® Sunscreen Launches Bike Challenge Encouraging Families to Get Outdoors and Pedal for the Planet This Summer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

In partnership with Strava, for every 10 miles biked, Banana Boat® will donate $10 to the Captain Planet Foundation.

PR Newswire

SHELTON, Conn., June 24, 2021

SHELTON, Conn., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Banana Boat® sunscreen launches its new Pedal for Our Planet challenge, inspiring families to hop on their bikes this summer and give back to the planet while having fun. For over 40 years, Banana Boat® has enabled families to say "yes" to outdoor fun, armed with the peace of mind that they are protected from the sun's rays with SPF products they can trust. This summer, the brand is partnering with fitness and cycling tracking app, Strava, to encourage families to stay active and go the extra mile. With each mile recorded, they will earn a donation toward green initiatives.

Banana_Boat_Bike_Challenge.jpg

The Pedal for Our Planet challenge will be available to the entire 50 states with no purchase necessary. To participate, users must download the Strava app on their smart phone, set up their profile and join the Banana Boat® Pedal for Our Planet challenge using this link here. The challenge will run from June 24 through July 7. For every ten miles logged via the in-app challenge, Banana Boat® will donate $10 to the Captain Planet Foundation, up to $20,000.

"Banana Boat was founded around our core value of protecting fun under the sun. While this certainly applies to creating awareness about SPF and protecting our skin when outdoors, we also have a unique opportunity to help drive change among our community," said Marketing Director of Banana Boat® Anastasia Tobias. "We chose to partner with Strava and the Captain Planet Foundation because we all share the same passion for the outdoors and recognize that if we truly want to protect the fun, we need to start by protecting and educating our community about our planet."

Proceeds from the Banana Boat® Pedal for Our Planet challenge will support the Captain Planet Foundation, which has engaged and empowered more than 1.6 million youth to be problem solvers for the planet. The foundation creates and funds programs that include cultivating community gardens, providing project-based public education about endangered species and fauna, and grassroots advocacy on environmental, social and community-impact issues.

Everyone is encouraged to join the challenge and share their journey on social using the challenge hashtag #BBPedalForOurPlanet. For additional support, participants are also invited to join the Banana Boat Bike Club Page in the Strava app and engage with Banana Boat® on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages where they will track the latest updates on the challenge including the donation pledge to date. To learn more about the challenge, please visit the Banana Boat® Pedal for Our Planet challenge page in the Strava app.

Banana Boat® reminds the community that it's important to stay protected when outdoors, especially for long periods of time with direct sun exposure. Whether for recreation or sport, from kids to adults, Banana Boat® has a wide range of products that offer maximum SPF protection. To learn more about Banana Boat®, please visit BananaBoat.com.

About Banana Boat® Brand
Banana Boat® has been a trusted sunscreen brand for decades and is a leader in sun protection, inspiring families to say yes to more fun in the sun. The Banana Boat® brand offers a wide range of product options that provide today's busy family with worry-free sun protection, so the fun can go on and on. Banana Boat® sunscreen products provide effective broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection and will be entirely reef friendly by the end of 2021. In addition, many Banana Boat® products have carried The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation for almost two decades.

About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

About Strava
Strava is the social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, with over 85 million athletes in 195 countries. If you sweat you're an athlete, and Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. Strava gives athletes simple, fun ways to stay motivated and compete against themselves and others without having to be in the same place at the same time. All athletes belong on Strava no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community and make the most of your sport with a Strava subscription.

PRESS CONTACT
Sarah Lopez
[email protected]

Banana_Boat_Pedal_For_Our_Planet_Challenge.jpg

Banana_Boat_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY16241&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banana-boat-sunscreen-launches-bike-challenge-encouraging-families-to-get-outdoors-and-pedal-for-the-planet-this-summer-301316479.html

SOURCE Banana Boat

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY16241&Transmission_Id=202106241000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY16241&DateId=20210624
