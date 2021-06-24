3 Stocks Growing Capex Fast

The following three companies have been upgrading their operating activities in recent years, significantly increasing the financial resources allocated to their purchase of fixed assets such as property, plant and equipment. This could be a signal that the managers of these companies expect a higher demand for the goods and services they produce, which would ideally correspond to higher revenues.

Wall Street sell-side analysts are also optimistic about these stocks, as they have issued positive recommendation ratings for them.

GDS Holdings Ltd

The first company that qualifies is GDS Holdings Ltd ( GDS, Financial), a Shanghai, People's Republic of China-based developer and operator of data centers, serving various businesses operating in the IT, financial services and telecommunication industries located in mainland China.

GDS Holdings Ltd invested nearly $1.26 billion in property, plant and equipment during full year 2020, marking a tremendous growth from $113 million invested in full year 2015.

Morningstar analysts estimate that on a year over year basis, total revenue will increase by 40.2% to $1.23 billion in full year 2021, by 35% to $1.66 billion in full year 2022 and by 32.5% to $2.2 billion in full year 2023. The bottom line is also expected to gradually improve over the next years, from a net loss of 52 cents per share in full year 2021 to a net loss of 35 cents per share in 2022 and a net profit of 13 cents per share in 2023.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of $105 per share.

The stock traded at $76.36 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $14.27 billion and a price-book ratio of 3.67 versus the industry median of 3.79. The share price has decreased by 6.36% over the past year.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

The second company that qualifies is Just Eat Takeaway.com NV ( TKAYF, Financial), an Amsterdam, Netherlands-based operator of an online food delivery marketplace where consumers and restaurants can connect with each other. The services can be reached by consumers and restaurants in the EU, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Israel and New Zealand, as well as in Colombia and Brazil by means of partnerships.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV spent approximately $33.2 million on fixed assets in full year 2020, representing a more than 11-fold increase compared to approximately $2.4 million spent in full year 2017.

Morningstar analysts estimate that on a year over year basis, total sales will increase by 97.5% to $4.91 billion in full year 2021, by 26.6% to $6.22 billion in full year 2022 and by 25.2% to $7.78 billion in full year 2023. Following this, the bottom line should start to improve over the years ahead from a net loss of $12.69 per share in 2021 to a net loss of $7.79 per share in 2022 and a net loss of $1.25 per share in 2023.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $127.50 per share.

The stock traded at $89.82 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $19 billion after an 11.92% decrease over that past year. The price-book ratio is 1.57.

Repligen Corporation

The third company that qualifies is Repligen Corporation ( RGEN, Financial), a Waltham, Massachusetts-based developer of bioprocessing technologies and systems that are employed by North American and international biopharmaceuticals in their manufacturing process.

Repligen Corporation allocated $26.34 million to the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full year 2020, increasing significantly from the $4.45 million spent in full year 2017.

Morningstar analysts estimate that total sales will be $577.28 million in 2021, a 57.6% year over year increase, and $730.48 million in 2022, up 26.53%. Earnings are expected to be $1.68 per share in 2021 and $1.78 per share in 2022.

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of buy for an average target price of $240.25 per share.

The stock was trading at $192.92 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $10.59 billion following a 68.5% increase that occurred over the past 12 months. The price-book ratio is 6.81 versus the industry median of 4.46.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.