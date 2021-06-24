Logo
3 Small Caps for the Growth-Focused Investor

Wall Street also recommends optimistic ratings for these companies

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jun 24, 2021

Summary

  • QAD Inc, MYR Group Inc and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc have increased their trailing 12-month net earnings significantly
  • They are drawing the attention of growth-oriented investors
Article's Main Image

Growth-focused investors may want to consider the three small-cap stocks listed below, as they represent companies whose trailing 12-month net earnings per share have grown significantly on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued optimistic recommendation ratings for each of them.

QAD Inc

The first company to consider is QAD Inc (

QADA, Financial). Based in Santa Barbara, California, the company provides several businesses in North America and internationally with cloud-based enterprise software solutions.

QAD Inc's earnings per share for the trailing 12 months ended on April 30 was about $0.64 compared to a net loss of $0.68 a year ago.

The share price ($71.97 as of June 23) has increased by 74.85% over the past year for a 52-week range of $37.02 to $79.48 and a market capitalization of $1.41 billion.

1408073875073323008.png

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight.

MYR Group Inc

The second stock to consider is MYR Group Inc (

MYRG, Financial), a Henderson, Colorado-based provider of electrical construction services in North America.

MYR Group Inc's earnings per share for the trailing 12 months ended on March 31 was $4.08 compared to $2.41 for the same period ended on March 31, 2020.

The share price ($85.45 as of June 23) has risen by 188.29% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $28.21 to $92 and a market capitalization of $1.44 billion.

1408073878839808000.png

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc

The third company to consider is Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (

BRMK, Financial), a Seattle, Washington-based real estate manager of a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to finance the construction of residential or commercial properties in the U.S.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc's earnings per share for the trailing 12 months ended on March 30, 2021 was about $0.69 versus $0.59 for the same period ended on March 30, 2020.

The share price ($10.75 as of June 23) has risen by 5.91% over the past year for a 52-week range of $8.72 to $11.10 and a market capitalization of $1.43 billion.

1408073881884872704.png

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
