5 Rising Stocks in Gurus' Portfolios

The following are the best-performing stocks over the past six months that have a long-term presence in more than five gurus' portfolios.

Suncor Energy

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) increased 45.75% over the past six months. The stock is held by 11 gurus.

The integrated energy company has a $37.1 billion market cap. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 1,520. As of Thursday, the share price of $24.7 was 4% below the 52-week high and 131.49% above the 52-week low.

Over the past 10 years, the stock has declined 34%. The return on equity of 0.07% and return on assets of 0.03% are outperforming 57% of companies in the oil and gas industry.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 3.98% of outstanding shares, followed by Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) is held by 18 gurus. The stock surged 27% over the past six months.

The producer of medical devices has a market cap of $62.2 billion. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 438. As of Thursday, the share price of $43.79 was 1.88% below the 52-week high and 32.74% above the 52-week low.

Over the past decade, the stock has gained 537%. The return on equity of 1.32% and return on assets of 0.81% are underperforming 55% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry.

With 2.92% of outstanding shares, the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.89% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.26%.

Gilead Sciences

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) grew 18.63% over the past six months. The stock is held by 19 gurus.

The developer of therapies to treat infectious diseases has a market cap of $83.5 billion. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 289. As of Thursday, the share price of $66.65 was 15.57% below the 52-week high and 17.84% above the 52-week low. Over the past decade, it has gained 231%.

The return on equity of 1.59% and return on assets of 0.48% are underperforming 53% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 1.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.69% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.52%.

Qurate Retail

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) increased 21.60% over the past six months. Eleven gurus hold the stock.

The video and online commerce operator has a market cap of $5.3 billion. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 3.79. As of Thursday, the share price of $12.89 was 11.83% below the 52-week high and 125.74% above the 52-week low.

The return on equity of 34.14% and return on assets of 8.56% are outperforming 91% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry.

With 13% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox is the largest guru shareholder of the company, followed by Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.44% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40%.

Big Lots

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) jumped 49.64% over the past six months. The stock is held by 9 gurus.

The discount retail store operator has a $2.3 billion market cap. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 3.85. As of Thursday, the share price of $66.44 was 9.27% below the 52-week high and 102.65% above the 52-week low. Over the past decade, the price gained 102%.

The return on equity of 56.07% and return on assets of 17.06% are outperforming 90% of companies in the retail, defensive industry.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons’ firm with 0.63% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.