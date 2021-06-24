eBay Launches ReOpen Ready: The Ultimate Guide for Navigating the New Wilderness of Society

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world begins to reopen, eBay today releases a new, comprehensive resource for shoppers who are attempting to return to their pre-pandemic activities. With "normal" life feeling like the new wilderness, the online marketplace has teamed up with experts to share curated guides for hosting parties, going to concerts, returning to an office, traveling, and more.

More than 50 percent of Americans revealed they are ready to leave their homes and splurge,1 but many are unsure about how to get started. To help hesitant shoppers, eBay has teamed up with adventurer Coyote Peterson from the hit YouTube channel, Brave Wilderness. In a short film titled " ReOpen Ready ," Coyote helps a family get reacquainted with some seemingly basic tasks and equips them with the right tips, tricks and tools for navigating day-to-day activities.

"Even the most dangerous adventure is doable, as long as you have the right gear," said adventurer and YouTube personality Coyote Peterson. "eBay's ReOpen Ready guides will help you prepare for the challenges ahead, from the most daring of escapades -- like an IRL date -- to a new daily routine that doesn't include solely dressing from the waist up."

ReOpen "Provisions" Curated by Style & Culture Experts

Shoppers can visit eBayReOpenReady.com to find curated selections of cross-category products personally chosen by some of the Internet's most-loved influencers to cover a series of newfound occasions. The featured guides and experts include:

Entertaining Ready : Gather vintage wine glasses and sequin baguette purses from fashion influencer and TikTok star, Jessica Wang ( @jessicawang ).

: Gather vintage wine glasses and sequin baguette purses from fashion influencer and TikTok star, ( ). First Date Ready : Browse casual yet classy loafers, white jeans and Ray-Ban shades from fashion and lifestyle influencer Anthony Urbano ( @oh_anthonio ).

: Browse casual yet classy loafers, white jeans and Ray-Ban shades from fashion and lifestyle influencer ( ). Front Row Ready : Grab special-edition sneakers, vintage wristwatches and classic trench coats from the stylist behind many of today's best-dressed athletes, Courtney Mays ( @courtneydmays ).

: Grab special-edition sneakers, vintage wristwatches and classic trench coats from the stylist behind many of today's best-dressed athletes, ( ). Office Ready : Find Rolex watches, classic blazers and functional yet stylish travel bags from sneaker aficionado and "image architect" behind today's top stars, Law Roach ( @luxurylaw ).

: Find Rolex watches, classic blazers and functional yet stylish travel bags from sneaker aficionado and "image architect" behind today's top stars, Law Roach ( ). Vacation Ready: Stock up on classic Levi's cutoff shorts, designer beach towels and chic swimsuits from celebrity stylist, Maeve Reilly ( @stylememaeve ).

ReOpen Trends According to eBay Shoppers

To illustrate shifts in spending as the US approaches a new normal, eBay is releasing a series of ReOpen Reports, which provide monthly snapshots of what Americans are buying on the marketplace to get ready. The latest data shows that the July 4th holiday -- historically not a traditional retail moment -- is inspiring shoppers to celebrate, entertain, reunite (and spend) with friends more than ever:

Return of the backyard bash : cabana sales more than doubled month-over-month, while sales for Spikeball, bocce ball and party pool floats are up year-over-year.

: cabana sales more than doubled month-over-month, while sales for Spikeball, bocce ball and party pool floats are up year-over-year. Preparing for overnight guests again : air mattress sales are up 50 percent year-over-year and sofa bed sales are up 8x vs home office desks.

: air mattress sales are up 50 percent year-over-year and sofa bed sales are up 8x vs home office desks. Holiday weekend car shows make a comeback: collector and convertible cars see dramatic spikes in searches from last year.

"As restrictions lift coast to coast, we continue to see unprecedented trends across eBay's top categories, from people re-investing in ways to express their personal style to preparing their homes for guests again," said Charis Márquez, VP of Fashion at eBay. "No matter the adventure, only eBay offers shoppers the ability to find exactly what they're looking for as they step out into the 'great out there'."

Visit eBayReOpenReady.com to find inspiration and the provisions you need to pick up before heading out. For more, follow the conversation with @eBay on Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and Facebook .

1 McKinsey survey data collected in the U.S. from February 18 through February 22, 2021

