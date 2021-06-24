Logo
Comscore Announces Spectacular Box Office Recovery in France

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

One month after reopening of theaters in France, Comscore shows strong return of moviegoers to cinema, exceeding 2019 weekend admissions

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2021

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced very positive news for theatrical exhibition in France, with our exclusive data demonstrating how the recovery of the movie theater business is taking shape in the international arena.

Key Comscore box office information show that France enjoyed 8.5 million admissions in one month following the reopening of the cinemas on May 19th. Notably, with 500,000 admissions on Monday, May 24 (Whitmonday - bank holiday) alone, France generated 2.36 million admissions during the period of May 19 – 25.

There were capacitylimitations for the 3 weeks (with a 35 % capacity limitation and a 9pm curfew forbidding the evening showtimes after 7pm) leading up to June 9 when the capacity limitation was raised to 65% and curfew was delayed to 11pm. Once the curfew was delayed, daily admissions rose immediately, and rose even higher on the week starting on June 16 culminating in more than 420,000 admissions on Sunday, June 20.

Notably, total weekend admissions on June 20 were above the attendance for the equivalent weekend in 2019 and in 2018.

Comscore_Recovery_Index.jpg

Comscore_Daily_Admissions_in_France.jpg

This amazing growth was generated by a mixture of locally produced films as well as those from around the globe such as "Adieu les Cons," "Conjuring : The Devil Made Me Do It," "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train," "Tom & Jerry," "The Father" and "Envole-moi" have led the way as enthusiastic French cinemagoers, in the wake of the long Pandemic shutdown, have embraced the big screen experience.

"The expansive growth of moviegoing in France can serve as a North Star for other international territories" said Eric Marti, General Manager for France, Comscore. "The passion for and love of cinema has always been a source of pride for the French people and as more cinema locations have opened and great films are appearing on-screen, we have seen an astonishing rise in the level of moviegoing by patrons excited to once again enjoy the big screen experience."

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

comScore_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ23309&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-spectacular-box-office-recovery-in-france-301319476.html

SOURCE Comscore

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ23309&Transmission_Id=202106241000PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ23309&DateId=20210624
