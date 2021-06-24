Simmons Bank Named to Forbes America's Best-In-State Banks 2021 List

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Simmons Bank Named to Forbes America's Best-In-State Banks 2021 List

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 24, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today it has been named to Forbes America's "Best-In-State" Banks 2021 list in Arkansas, ranking third. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes with data compiled through a partnership with market research firm Statista. Out of the more than 4,978 FDIC-insured banks in America that met the eligibility requirements, only 2.7 percent of the banks were named to the 2021 list.

Simmons_Bank_Forbes.jpg

The recognition is based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate their bank at which they have or previously had checking accounts. Participants were asked 20 questions about their financial dealings and the banks were rated based on overall recommendations regarding overall satisfaction, as well as subdimensions including: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice.

"For more than 100 years, Simmons Bank has had the opportunity to serve our customers and communities by building strong relationships," said George Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. "As we have grown in scale, our commitment to deliver the best products and services for our customers has remained a primary focus. We are honored to be named to the esteemed Forbes Best-In-State Bank list."

The award builds on recent recognitions that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, such as "World's Best Bank 2021" and "America's Best Banks 2021." The complete 2021 Forbes Best-In-State awards list can be viewed on forbes.com.

About Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company with approximately $23.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of "World's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Simmons_Bank.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA23374&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simmons-bank-named-to-forbes-americas-best-in-state-banks-2021-list-301319491.html

SOURCE Simmons Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA23374&Transmission_Id=202106241032PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA23374&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment