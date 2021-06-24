Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Result of AGM
Results of the Annual General Meeting
NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Atalaya Mining ('Atalaya' or the 'Company')(AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, at 11:00 am (BST) today.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|Detailed results of the vote
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes against
Votes withheld
|Approval of the FS as at 31 December 2020
Carried
112,744,420
(100.0%)
45,065
12,102
|Re-election of Mr. Roger Davey
Carried
109,124,523
(96.7%)
3,672,064
5,000
|Re-election of Mr. Alberto Lavandeira
Carried
112,751,522
(100.0%)
45,065
5,000
|Re-election of Mr. Jesus Fernandez
Carried
108,859,796
(96.5%)
3,936,791
5,000
|Re-election of Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu
Carried
112,720,407
(99.9%)
76,180
5,000
|Re-election of Mr. Hussein Barma
Carried
109,191,522
(96.8%)
3,605,065
5,000
|Re-election of Mr. Neil Gregson
Carried
112,751,522
(100.0%)
45,065
5,000
|Re-election of Mr. Stephen Scott
Carried
88,500,847
(78.5%)
24,295,740
5,000
|Re-appoint Ernst & Young Cyprus Limited
Carried
112,755,322
(100.0%)
46,265
-
|Authorise the Directors to grant awards under the LTIP
Carried
88,741,762
(78.7%)
24,055,277
4,548
|To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the capital
Carried
112,741,016
(100.0%)
56,023
4,548
|The amount of €21,861,173.82 is cancelled
Carried
112,750,441
(100.0%)
46,598
4,548
Contacts:
|SEC Newgate
|Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie
+ 44 20 3757 6880
|4C Communications
|Carina Corbett
+44 20 3170 7973
Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)
|Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
+44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)
|Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron
+44 20 7236 1010
Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)
|Ross Allister / David McKeown
+44 20 7418 8900
About Atalaya Mining Plc
Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652961/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM
Please Login to leave a comment