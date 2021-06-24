Keysight's Scienlab Test Solution Selected by Dukosi Limited for Battery Module Development

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Keysight's Scienlab Test Solution Selected by Dukosi Limited for Battery Module Development

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that it has been selected by Dukosi+Limited, a battery management technology supplier, to support the development of battery management integrated circuits. Dukosi will be using the Keysight’s Scienlab+SL1001A+Battery+Test+System to support the development of battery degradation tracking and prediction algorithms, as well as state of charge monitors.

Dukosi Limited is working with the Battery Advances for Future Transport Applications (BAFTA) project, alongside other parties. The project is focused on developing a framework that deliver optimised performance and system management for next-generation safer, more efficient, battery packs. To support its work, Dukosi chose Keysight’s Scienlab Battery Test Solution, including the SL1001A+Battery+Test+System+%26ndash%3B+Module+Level and Energy+Storage+Discover+%28ESD%29+software.

Speaking of the selection, Dukosi’s Chief Technology Officer, Joel Sylvester said, “Dukosi is conducting lithium-ion cell degradation studies, which means that experiments need to run safely for many months with minimal intervention. After considering many options, we chose Keysight to deliver a complete cycler and test chamber solution, to the highest safety levels, as one package. The ongoing support has been excellent, and the effective utilisation of the system has been much higher than we expected as a result.”

Keysight’s ESD software enables Dukosi to conduct tests that deliver concrete, stable and reproducible results. The software can monitor the charging behavior of different batteries in various temperature and climate conditions and use-cases in stressed real-life environments.

Keysight’s Scienlab Test Solution enables Dukosi to:

  • Design battery modules with increasing energy/power density.
  • Monitor degradation in different temperature environments.
  • Record several temperatures to investigate the reciprocal electrical and thermal influence of the cells in the modules.

“We are pleased that Dukosi Limited chose to work with Keysight,” said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions business unit. “We are looking forward to provide Keysight’s expertise along with our battery test solutions to help advance battery cell technology and contribute to future, more efficient transportation options.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005670r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005670/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment