CI Global Asset Management Announces Fund Name Changes to Reflect Integrated Investment Management Platform

CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) today announced the renaming of 156 investment funds as part of a strategic initiative to modernize its business and product lineup. CI GAM also announced risk rating changes for four of those mandates, as well as its intention to discontinue deferred, intermediate deferred and low load sales charge purchase options for all CI mutual funds effective June 1, 2022.

“Rebranding our funds reflects the important changes we have made in building CI GAM into an integrated global investment platform with a strong lineup of relevant investment solutions that will help today’s investors meet their financial goals,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial Corp., parent company of CI GAM.

The name changes support CI GAM’s integration of its in-house investment boutiques into a single investment team operating under the CI Global Asset Management name. This reorganization has allowed for greater collaboration and sharing of insights and best practices across the organization and increased the depth and breadth of CI GAM’s research coverage. The change was initiated in the fall of 2020 when CI Investments Inc. rebranded to CI Global Asset Management.

Now, with the fund name changes, the legacy boutique brands will be retired and the funds will be aligned under a single brand with national recognition.

“The changes emphasize for investors that our funds benefit from the full breadth and depth of expertise of CI GAM, one of Canada’s largest investment managers and a firm with extensive global capabilities and experience,” Mr. MacAlpine said.

This news follows CI GAM’s appointment of Marc-André Lewis as its first-ever Head of Investment Management. Mr. Lewis, who was previously Head of Portfolio Construction at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated institutional investors, will join CI GAM in September. With his diverse background spanning all asset classes, asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management, and public and private markets, he will lead the continued development of CI GAM’s integrated investment team.

CI GAM has also introduced a series of innovative new products over the last 18 months, including mandates focused on cryptocurrencies, gold bullion, the longevity economy, fixed income, and alternative investments.

“Having a unified investment team and a unified brand simplifies our offering for clients and makes it easier for investors and advisors to do business with us,” Mr. MacAlpine said. “As part of these changes, we are also bringing consistency to our naming conventions and ensuring that our fund names better represent their investment mandates.”

The name changes will be implemented in two phases. Fifty-five funds – primarily Sentry-branded funds – are being renamed as of June 25, 2021 and another 101 funds will be renamed effective July 29, 2021. There are no changes to the investment objectives or portfolio managers of the funds with these changes.

The following changes will be effective June 25, 2021:

Current Name New Name Private Trusts Sentry Canadian Core Fixed Income Private Trust CI Canadian Core Fixed Income Private Trust Sentry Canadian Equity Income Private Trust CI Canadian Equity Income Private Trust Sentry Energy Private Trust CI Energy Private Trust Sentry Global Core Fixed Income Private Trust CI Global Core Fixed Income Private Trust Sentry Global High Yield Fixed Income Private Trust CI Global High Yield Fixed Income Private Trust Sentry Global Infrastructure Private Trust CI Global Infrastructure Private Trust Sentry Global Real Estate Private Trust CI Global Real Estate Private Trust Sentry International Equity Income Private Trust CI International Equity Income Private Trust Sentry Precious Metals Private Trust CI Precious Metals Private Trust Sentry U.S. Equity Income Private Trust CI U.S. Equity Income Private Trust Mutual Funds Cambridge Global Dividend Class CI Global Dividend Opportunities Class CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund Sentry All Cap Income Class CI Canadian All Cap Equity Income Class Sentry All Cap Income Fund CI Canadian All Cap Equity Income Fund Sentry Balanced Income Portfolio CI Balanced Income Personal Portfolio Sentry Balanced Yield Private Pool Class CI Balanced Yield Private Pool Class Sentry Canadian Equity Income Private Pool Class CI Canadian Equity Income Private Pool Class Sentry Canadian Income Class CI Canadian Equity Income Class Sentry Canadian Income Fund CI Canadian Equity Income Fund Sentry Conservative Balanced Income Class CI Conservative Balanced Income Class Sentry Conservative Balanced Income Fund CI Conservative Balanced Income Fund Sentry Conservative Income Portfolio CI Conservative Income Personal Portfolio Sentry Defensive Income Portfolio CI Defensive Income Personal Portfolio Sentry Global Balanced Yield Private Pool Class CI Global Balanced Yield Private Pool Class Sentry Global Equity Income Private Pool Class CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class Sentry Global Investment Grade Private Pool Class CI Global Investment Grade Private Pool Class Sentry Growth and Income Portfolio CI Growth & Income Personal Portfolio Sentry Growth Portfolio CI Growth Personal Portfolio Sentry International Equity Income Private Pool Class CI International Equity Income Private Pool Class Sentry Precious Metals Class CI Precious Metals Class Sentry Precious Metals Fund CI Precious Metals Fund Sentry Resource Opportunities Class CI Resource Opportunities Class Sentry Small/Mid Cap Income Class CI Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Income Class Sentry Small/Mid Cap Income Fund CI Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Income Fund Sentry U.S. Equity Income Currency Neutral Private Pool Class CI U.S. Equity Income Currency Neutral Private Pool Class Sentry U.S. Equity Income Private Pool Class CI U.S. Equity Income Private Pool Class Sentry U.S. Growth and Income Class CI U.S. Equity Income Class Sentry U.S. Growth and Income Currency Neutral Class CI U.S. Equity Income Currency Neutral Class Sentry U.S. Growth and Income Fund CI U.S. Equity Income Fund Sentry U.S. Monthly Income Fund CI U.S. Equity & Income Fund Signature Corporate Bond Class CI Corporate Bond Class Signature Global Infrastructure Fund CI Global Infrastructure Fund Signature Global REIT Class CI Global REIT Class Signature Global REIT Fund CI Global REIT Fund Signature High Yield Bond Class CI High Yield Bond Class Real Income Sentry Real Growth Pool Class CI Real Growth Pool Class Sentry Real Long Term Income Pool Class CI Real Long Term Income Pool Class Sentry Real Long Term Income Trust CI Real Long Term Income Trust Sentry Real Mid Term Income Pool Class CI Real Mid Term Income Pool Class Sentry Real Mid Term Income Trust CI Real Mid Term Income Trust Sentry Real Short Term Income Pool Class CI Real Short Term Income Pool Class Sentry Real Short Term Income Trust CI Real Short Term Income Trust Sentry Real Income 1941-45 Class CI Real Income 1941-45 Class Sentry Real Income 1946-50 Class CI Real Income 1946-50 Class Sentry Real Income 1951-55 Class CI Real Income 1951-55 Class

The following changes will be effective July 29, 2021:

Current Fund Name New Fund Name Black Creek Global Balanced Corporate Class CI Black Creek Global Balanced Corporate Class Black Creek Global Balanced Fund CI Black Creek Global Balanced Fund Black Creek Global Leaders Corporate Class CI Black Creek Global Leaders Corporate Class Black Creek Global Leaders Fund CI Black Creek Global Leaders Fund Black Creek International Equity Corporate Class CI Black Creek International Equity Corporate Class Black Creek International Equity Fund CI Black Creek International Equity Fund Cambridge Asset Allocation Corporate Class CI Canadian Asset Allocation Corporate Class Cambridge Asset Allocation Fund CI Canadian Asset Allocation Fund Cambridge Bond Fund CI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund Cambridge Canadian Dividend Corporate Class CI Canadian Dividend Corporate Class Cambridge Canadian Dividend Fund CI Canadian Dividend Fund Cambridge Canadian Equity Corporate Class CI Canadian Equity Corporate Class Cambridge Canadian Equity Fund CI Canadian Equity Fund Cambridge Canadian Long-Term Bond Pool CI Canadian Long-Term Bond Pool Cambridge Canadian Short-Term Bond Pool CI Canadian Short-Term Bond Pool Cambridge Global Dividend Corporate Class CI Global Dividend Opportunities Corporate Class Cambridge Global Dividend Fund CI Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cambridge Global Equity Corporate Class CI Global Equity Corporate Class Cambridge Global Equity Fund CI Global Equity Fund Cambridge Global High Income Fund CI Global Equity & Income Fund Cambridge Global Smaller Companies Corporate Class CI Global Smaller Companies Corporate Class Cambridge Global Smaller Companies Fund CI Global Smaller Companies Fund Cambridge Pure Canadian Equity Corporate Class CI Pure Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Corporate Class Cambridge Pure Canadian Equity Fund CI Pure Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund Cambridge Stock Selection Fund CI Global Analysts Selection Fund Cambridge U.S. Dividend Fund CI U.S. Dividend Fund Cambridge U.S. Dividend Registered Fund CI U.S. Dividend Registered Fund Cambridge U.S. Dividend US$ Fund CI U.S. Dividend US$ Fund CI American Value Corporate Class CI U.S. Stock Selection Corporate Class CI American Value Fund CI U.S. Stock Selection Fund CI Canadian Small/Mid Cap Fund CI Canadian Small/Mid Cap Managed Fund CI U.S. Income US$ Pool CI U.S. Income US$ Fund Marret Short Duration High Yield Fund CI Marret Short Duration High Yield Fund Portfolio Series Balanced Fund CI Portfolio Series Balanced Fund Portfolio Series Balanced Growth Fund CI Portfolio Series Balanced Growth Fund Portfolio Series Conservative Balanced Fund CI Portfolio Series Conservative Balanced Fund Portfolio Series Conservative Fund CI Portfolio Series Conservative Fund Portfolio Series Growth Fund CI Portfolio Series Growth Fund Portfolio Series Income Fund CI Portfolio Series Income Fund Portfolio Series Maximum Growth Fund CI Portfolio Series Maximum Growth Fund Select 100e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class CI Select 100e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class Select 20i80e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class CI Select 20i80e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class Select 30i70e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class CI Select 30i70e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class Select 40i60e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class CI Select 40i60e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class Select 50i50e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class CI Select 50i50e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class Select 60i40e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class CI Select 60i40e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class Select 70i30e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class CI Select 70i30e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class Select 80i20e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class CI Select 80i20e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class Select Canadian Equity Managed Corporate Class CI Select Canadian Equity Managed Corporate Class Select Canadian Equity Managed Fund CI Select Canadian Equity Managed Fund Select Income Managed Corporate Class CI Select Income Managed Corporate Class Select International Equity Managed Corporate Class CI Select International Equity Managed Corporate Class Select International Equity Managed Fund CI Select International Equity Managed Fund Select Staging Fund CI Select Staging Fund Select U.S. Equity Managed Corporate Class CI Select U.S. Equity Managed Corporate Class Select U.S. Equity Managed Fund CI Select U.S. Equity Managed Fund Sentry U.S. Growth and Income Corporate Class CI U.S. Equity Income Corporate Class Signature Asian Opportunities Corporate Class CI Asian Opportunities Corporate Class Signature Asian Opportunities Fund CI Asian Opportunities Fund Signature Canadian Balanced Corporate Class CI Canadian Balanced Corporate Class Signature Canadian Balanced Fund CI Canadian Balanced Fund Signature Canadian Bond Corporate Class CI Canadian Bond Corporate Class Signature Canadian Bond Fund CI Canadian Bond Fund Signature Core Bond Plus Fund CI Global Core Plus Bond Fund Signature Corporate Bond Corporate Class CI Corporate Bond Corporate Class Signature Corporate Bond Fund CI Corporate Bond Fund Signature Diversified Yield Corporate Class CI Diversified Yield Corporate Class Signature Diversified Yield Fund CI Diversified Yield Fund Signature Dividend Corporate Class CI Dividend Income & Growth Corporate Class Signature Dividend Fund CI Dividend Income & Growth Fund Signature Emerging Markets Corporate Class CI Emerging Markets Corporate Class Signature Emerging Markets Fund CI Emerging Markets Fund Signature Floating Rate Income Fund CI Floating Rate Income Fund Signature Global Bond Corporate Class CI Global Bond Corporate Class Signature Global Bond Fund CI Global Bond Fund Signature Global Dividend Corporate Class CI Global Dividend Corporate Class Signature Global Dividend Fund CI Global Dividend Fund Signature Global Energy Corporate Class CI Global Energy Corporate Class Signature Global Equity Corporate Class CI Select Global Equity Corporate Class Signature Global Equity Fund CI Select Global Equity Fund Signature Global Income & Growth Corporate Class CI Global Income & Growth Corporate Class Signature Global Income & Growth Fund CI Global Income & Growth Fund Signature Global Resource Corporate Class CI Global Resource Corporate Class Signature Global Resource Fund CI Global Resource Fund Signature Global Technology Corporate Class CI Global Alpha Innovators Corporate Class Signature Gold Corporate Class CI Gold Corporate Class Signature High Income Corporate Class CI High Income Corporate Class Signature High Income Fund CI High Income Fund Signature High Yield Bond Corporate Class CI High Yield Bond Corporate Class Signature High Yield Bond Fund CI High Yield Bond Fund Signature Income & Growth Corporate Class CI Canadian Income & Growth Corporate Class Signature Income & Growth Fund CI Canadian Income & Growth Fund Signature Preferred Share Fund CI Preferred Share Fund Signature Select Canadian Corporate Class CI Select Canadian Equity Corporate Class Signature Select Canadian Fund CI Select Canadian Equity Fund Signature Short-Term Bond Fund CI Short-Term Bond Fund Signature Systematic Yield Pool CI Systematic Yield Pool Synergy American Corporate Class CI Synergy American Corporate Class Synergy American Fund CI Synergy American Fund Synergy Canadian Corporate Class CI Synergy Canadian Corporate Class Synergy Global Corporate Class CI Synergy Global Corporate Class

Risk rating changes

The following risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

Fund Name (as of June 25, 2021) New Rating Previous Rating CI Conservative Balanced Income Class Low-to-Medium Low CI Conservative Balanced Income Fund Low-to-Medium Low CI Global Infrastructure Private Trust Low-to-Medium Medium CI Canadian All Cap Equity Income Class Medium Low-to-Medium

Changes to sales charge purchase options

CI GAM intends to discontinue its deferred sales charge, intermediate deferred sales charge and low load sales charge purchase options for all CI mutual funds effective June 1, 2022. Investors who purchased units under these sales charge options will continue to be subject to the redemption fee schedules under which they were purchased. Switches between funds of then-existing units acquired under these options will continue to be available after the effective date.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $288.3 billion in total assets as at May 31, 2021.

