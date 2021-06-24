Logo
Clorox Healthcare Invests in Next Generation of Infection Preventionists with APIC 2021 Annual Conference Scholarships

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 24, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clorox Healthcare is proud to once again partner with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) for its 2021 Annual Conference, which will be held virtually from June 28-30, 2021. As part of the partnership, Clorox Healthcare will provide scholarships for eight infection preventionists to virtually attend the conference, host an Exhibitor Symposium on electrostatic technology and offer a Clorox® Total 360® Electrostatic Sprayer giveaway for conference attendees.

Clorox_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

"With the rise of COVID-19, awareness of the importance of the infection prevention community has increased over the past year," said Kristina Vannoni, Associate Marketing Director for Clorox Healthcare. "Through our continued partnership with APIC, we're excited to present the next generation of infection preventionists with the opportunity to emerge from the pandemic with the latest perspective on what the ongoing approach to the 'new normal' of infection prevention should look like."

The infection preventionist scholarships are awarded to infection preventionists working within the United States, prioritizing communities with elevated need for thought leadership and expertise in infection prevention, such as communities with a low number of providers or a higher-than-usual elderly population, or in regions hit by natural disasters. Recipients will acquire scientific insights in infection prevention and control, create peer-to-peer connections from leaders in the field, and gain exposure to the latest products and technologies. In addition, recipients will attend a special reception with APIC CEO Devin Jopp, as well as leaders from Clorox and other organizations.

After completing APIC's application process and thorough review from APIC members, this year's grant recipients include:

  • Ronda Vincent, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital
  • Brandi Ford, Artesia General Hospital
  • Jennifer Ready, Saurer Health Care
  • Pallavi Bekal, Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Lacey Taylor, Providence Health and Services, Saint Patrick Hospital
  • Michelle Clark, Valley Children's Hospital
  • Anne Morgan, Charles Drew Health Center
  • Donna Plott, HCA LewisGale Alleghany

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Clorox Healthcare for this year's virtual conference. We appreciate Clorox's commitment to making the conference more accessible for the next generation of infection preventionists through their grant program, and by sharing the latest technological advancements that will aid in helping to prevent the spread of pathogens in a variety of healthcare settings," said Caroline Mah, Director of Strategic Partnerships for APIC.

Clorox Healthcare will host an Exhibitor Symposium on Wednesday, June 30 from 2:30pm-4:00pm ET, "Disinfecting with Electrostatics: Understanding the Technology and How Best to Implement It." Led by Doe Kley, RN, MPH, T-CHEST, CIC, Senior Infection Preventionist at Clorox Healthcare, and Emily Rosenberg, MPH, Senior Clinical and Scientific Affairs Specialist at CloroxPro, the symposium will consist of a two-part presentation and Q&A session on best practices and real-world application of electrostatic technology within the healthcare setting. As hospitals and healthcare facilities face more pressure than ever to thoroughly disinfect patient rooms, common areas, and all commonly touched surfaces, innovations like electrostatic technology can help thoroughly disinfect while saving time and money.

About Clorox Healthcare
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products.  Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, Clorox Healthcare products from CloroxPro offer healthcare facilities a wide range of solutions to help prevent and stop the spread of infections and create cleaner, healthier environments. From comprehensive surface disinfection to advanced technologies, Clorox Healthcare is committed to providing efficacious solutions to healthcare facilities across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.CloroxHealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC)'s Annual Conference
APIC's Annual Conference, June 28-30, is one of the most comprehensive infection prevention conferences in the world, with more than 100 educational sessions led by experts from across the globe and attended physicians, researchers, epidemiologists, educators, administrators, and medical technologists with strategies that can be implemented immediately to improve prevention programs and make healthcare safer. Join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #APIC2021.

APIC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG23369&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-healthcare-invests-in-next-generation-of-infection-preventionists-with-apic-2021-annual-conference-scholarships-301319536.html

SOURCE Clorox Healthcare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG23369&Transmission_Id=202106241127PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG23369&DateId=20210624
