Noble Roman's Engages Market Veteran Mike Cole for IR Assignment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Mike Cole, President of Arma Advisory Services, to assist the company in gaining broader market exposure.

Mr. Cole brings over 25 years of financial market experience specific to the micro-cap universe and specializes in assisting undervalued micro-cap companies in gaining exposure to retail, high net worth and institutional investors. Mr. Cole's lengthy career includes positions within investment banking, trading and hedge fund management.

Mr. Cole commented, "Noble Roman's has tremendous potential ahead as they expand their Craft Pizza and Pub concept, leveraging the strong Noble Roman's brand. The restaurant level financial performance has been exceptional, and I look forward to helping the company gain awareness amongst the investment community as they continue to expand their Craft Pizza and Pub footprint as well as their non-traditional, pizza-focused foodservice segment."

Interested investors may contact Mr. Cole at 949-444-1341.

For Additional Information, Contact:

Media Information - Scott Mobley, President & CEO: [email protected]

Investor Relations - Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman: [email protected]

