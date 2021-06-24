MasterBeat Corporation Provides Corporate & Operations Update

Including Real Estate Profits, New AirBNB & VRBO Vacation Properties, Collectable Classic Cars, New and Used Auto Parts & Cars, Amazon & EBAY E-Commerce Platforms

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC provides a corporate update and provides guidance for its Real Estate, Collectable Classic Cars and E-commerce operations.

Masterbeat, through its subsidiaries SBQ Holdings, LLC and JTEC Automotive, has been diligently and successfully proving its Real Estate and Automotive business models and strategies. The original Verano Palace property, a beach vacation style property, was purchased for $1.1 million ($1,100,000) in 2019 and generated substantial revenue and profits while delivering significant appreciation when divested in 2021. The property generated approximately $160k ($160,000) in revenue, profiting over $40k ($40,000) dollars and delivered a return of $300k ($300,000) in realized appreciation.

SBQ has recently purchased two additional parcels of land in Santa Rosa and Lavarre, Florida to build custom vacation style homes consisting of 5,000 sq. ft., boasting 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 4 stories with ocean views, a rooftop deck, a short walk to the beach, an elevator, a 16-person hot tub, fire pit, professional putting green and will sleep up to 32 people. The land acquisitions and the construction expenses have been secured through cash positions and traditional financing to further deliver value to the shareholders.

SBQ is also in negotiation to close on two additional properties in Santa Rosa, Florida, and are negotiating traditionally financed construction loans to complete the building of the properties. SBQ has proven its model is achievable, efficient and very profitable for its shareholders.

Masterbeat also launched its automotive division, JTEC Automotive, Inc., which started with building a 1969 Pontiac Firebird, which profited the company $15k ($15,000) and helped establish great relationships within the industry. The company recently announced the acquisition of a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner and also a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, both are high end favorites for collectors.

In addition to JTEC's collectable classic cars division, JTEC has also launched JTEC Auto World which sells used cars along with new and used auto parts. JTEC is in the process of incorporating its online AutoWorld platform with Amazon and eBay.

"We started this company with a vision and a proposed business strategy, even with the unprecedented COVID-19 Pandemic, we have successfully proven our business model with measurable success in a short time proving it can sustain profitability during the worst of times," stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat. "Our original vacation property and collectable classic cars restoration delivered more than just profits and value to our company and our shareholders: It delivered quantifiable proof of our business model. As we scale up our proven model, we are confident that it can generate greater revenue and profits while delivering substantial dividend-like returns."

MasterBeat's Automotive Division - JTEC Automotive

JTEC Automotive's strategy is to enter the automotive industry via the company's online platform which will consolidate 3 segments of the industry, combining New & Used Automobiles, New & Used Auto Parts and Accessories, and an Automotive Technician/Services Directory all under one online platform: www.jtecautoworld.com

The long-term plan is to expand the automotive division by launching brick-and-mortar repair and maintenance, modification and/or customization shops, and auto parts store locations throughout the United States and combining both the repair shop and auto parts stores within one building/structure. The land and structures will be owned by the Company, through JTEC directly or its Real Estate Division.

JTEC will incorporate partnering with auto technician schools creating opportunities for ASE Certified Auto Technicians, offering them job placement and ownership opportunity via JTEC's Complete Car Care Center Franchise System.

JTEC Auto World's "Automotive Technician Directory" is a digital marketplace focused on connecting car owners with prescreened, local service professionals to carry out repair and maintenance services, modification and/or customization, or any other need you may have for your vehicle. The services will be available at registered shops and/or "come to you" convenience services.

The JTEC Automotive Technician Directory is to the automotive world, what Angie's List and Home Advisor are to the housing industry. The JTEC Auto Technician Directory will incorporate tools not only to locate an automotive professional within your area but will provide a streamlined means to schedule appointments and provide other useful tools for the user and the technician.

JTEC Auto World's "New and Used Auto Parts and Accessories" is where a consumer can purchase and compare prices for new or used auto parts or accessories for their vehicle. An individual or salvage yard may open an account and list any used part they may have for sale. A user simply must become a registered subscriber and then they may buy or sell any new or used part or list any automotive product they may have for sale.

JTEC Auto World's "New and Used Car" online sales platform will allow individuals, and dealerships to list their new or used vehicles for sale and allow a user to complete a transaction from the viewing process to the finance, insurance, warranty, comparability, recalls, cars history, reviews from car owners and much more.

MasterBeat's Real Estate - SBQ Holdings

Management is committed to the corporate plan of acquiring income generating Real Estate properties and is evolving the best strategy to build the SBQ Real Estate Portfolio.

With approximately 1,000 Americans moving to Florida "EVERY DAY," as families abandon northern cities in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and with home sales more than doubling in the Sunshine State, Florida has seen 'UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND' and an uptick in luxury home sales, seeing a 268% percent increase in single-family contracts over $1 million dollars.

There just is not enough supply and SBQ will focus on the tier 2 and tier 3 locations as stated before, which is just outside the prime areas where the largest single and multi-family home builders are focusing their efforts. SBQ has identified several prime locations where property values are still reasonable, and the demand is streaming towards these geographic areas. SBQ has been working closely with our already established relationships of the largest builders in the U.S and will be seeking traditional capital and/or crowdfunding throughout 2021 to start its tier 2 and tier 3 property acquisition strategy.

www.sbqholdings.com

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Josh Tannariello

561-570-7050

[email protected]

SOURCE: MasterBeat Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/652943/MasterBeat-Corporation-Provides-Corporate-Operations-Update



