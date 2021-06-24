Canon U.S.A. Introduces Four New High-Speed A4 Color Models to its Line-up of Office Multifunction Printers

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with the company's commitment to delivering high-quality solutions built to support today's work environments, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to introduce the availability of the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C568iF Series. These new A4 models, available as both desktop and freestanding configurations, are designed to deliver high efficiency, productive scanning, and intuitive ease of use, as well as help users produce impressive color quality, crisp text, and consistent images at fast print speeds. The new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C568iF/C568iFZ models, capable of printing up to 60 pages per minute (ppm), are the fastest A4 color models ever in the imageRUNNER ADVANCE lineup.

Through a combination of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C568iF Series' intuitive ease of use, advanced scanning functionalities, easy-to-implement cloud-ready capabilities1, and a foundation of strong security features2, these compact models can help enable and support customers in their digital transformation initiatives – whether employees are working from the corporate office, home office, or a combination of both. In addition to the support for a variety of security features consistent across the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX portfolio, these new models also include tight collaboration possibilities with optional solutions like uniFLOW Online, which are designed to help with security and improve document workflows, while providing cost management and control features. These new models also support the Canon PRINT Business app, allowing users to perform many functions simply and conveniently from their compatible smartphone or tablet. This includes support for the app's remote operation feature, which allows the user to control the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX user interface from their smartphone or tablet without having to touch the control panel.

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C568iF Series consists of the following four models:

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C568iF: Print up to 60 ppm (BW/Color) Scan up to 200 ipm (300 dpi, BW/Color, Duplex) New higher speed A4 color addition to the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX lineup

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C568iFZ: Print up to 60 ppm (BW/Color) Scan up to 200 ipm (300 dpi, BW/Color, Duplex) Includes internal staple finisher with offset stacking New higher speed A4 color addition to the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX lineup

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C478iF: Print up to 50 ppm (BW/Color) Scan up to 200 ipm (300 dpi, BW/Color, Duplex) Successor to imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C477iF

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C478iFZ: Print up to 50 ppm (BW/Color) Scan up to 200 ipm (300 dpi, BW/Color, Duplex) Includes internal staple finisher with offset stacking Successor to imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C477iFZ



Models in the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C568iF Series feature a solid-state drive (SSD), which not only provides quicker device start-up times than the traditional hard disk drive (HDD), but is also more resistant to shock and vibrations, helping to increase uptime by extending expected time before failure. These models feature the Unified Firmware Platform (UFP), which allows for ongoing updates with cutting-edge features, new functionality, and enhanced security measures while also helping to maintain consistency across all imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models.

"As businesses continue to navigate hybrid working environments, Canon is committed to providing innovative solutions which are designed to support employees now and into the future of the workplace," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are confident that the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C568iF Series, in combination with solutions like uniFLOW Online, can help provide our customers with outstanding print quality at fast speeds."

