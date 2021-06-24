Cyduct Diagnostics Inc. Retains TPS Thayer, a PCAOB Registered Certified Public Accounting Firm

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct") is pleased to announce today that the company has retained the public accounting firm TPS Thayer, LLC. TPS Thayer has been retained to perform audit services for the years ended June 30, 2020, and 2021. In addition, Cyduct today also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a change in CYduct's fiscal year end from December 31 to June 30.

TPS Thayer, LLC is a certified public accounting firm with offices in Sugar Land, TX, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The firm provides professional accounting, auditing and tax services to a number of publicly held businesses as well as private companies. As accountants and financial advisors, TPS Thayer, LLC provides a unique blend of technical expertise while providing practical business advice and assurance services.

Dominick Gatto President of Cyduct Diagnostic, Inc. stated, "because of our acquisition of the HALO technology and recent strategic initiatives our revenue potential and assets have increased dramatically and continuing to strengthen our financial reporting is paramount to our future plans."

Retaining TPS Thayer is the first step for Cyduct Diagnostics to become a fully reporting company.

"Based on our interviews with TPS Thayer, we expect to complete our audit within the next 90 days and TPS Thayer has begun the initial steps necessary to complete the audit," stated Claus Madsen, the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.cyductdx.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The inability to raise additional capital, and technical complications in research, product development and validation, among other things, could prevent the implementation of strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

Investor Relations

(617) 360-9700

SOURCE: CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/652892/Cyduct-Diagnostics-Inc-Retains-TPS-Thayer-a-PCAOB-Registered-Certified-Public-Accounting-Firm



