Hop-on's Decentralized Social Media Platform DigitalAge Acquires Licenses to Pink Floyd's Another Brick in the Wall

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) announced that limited licenses had been obtained to the musical works of more than 1.2 million artists, representing over 20 million works that can now be played through digitalage.com, the company's new decentralized social media platform. This marks a major milestone in Hop-on's solution to the data portability provisions of GDPR and CCPA, providing a home for those who want to backup or transfer their social media from existing platforms.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, shared, 'The day we signed our music rights license agreement is the same day that Pink Floyd's Rodger Waters announced to the world that he told Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to (expletive)-off and that Instagram could not use his song, Another Brick in the Wall.'

As a provider of personal online data storage, search and discovery, content protection, and monetization services, DigitalAge is creating a new global community where all members can flourish. The service aims to provide a feature-rich experience rivaling the entrenched walled gardens designed from the ground up to offer users a familiar social media look and feel while giving them full control over their own data.

Hop-on has released its promotional video to spread awareness of the platform and its content creators. It can be viewed at https://go.hop-on.com/tce.

Currently accessible to select pre-registered users, the website is now in alpha testing, with new features rolled out weekly. The decentralized platform features heavy use of artificial intelligence, blockchain, IPFS, FIDO2/WebAuthn, end-to-end encryption, peer-to-peer communications, and many other cutting-edge technologies.

The service aims to be accessible, fair, equitable, and transparent through innovative revenue generation and sharing models, community standards that promote free speech, knowledge discovery and open debate, and socially responsible algorithms that counter bias and echo chambers, de-emphasize the viral lottery, promote back catalog and evergreen content, and use deep learning to intelligently match creators, publishers, and advertisers with their raving fans and consumers, nurturing lasting and mutually beneficial relationships.

Through innovative content protection mechanisms, powerful digital rights management systems, and a diverse set of revenue generation tools, Hop-on is providing a suite of technologies for content creators, publishers, and broadcasters of all sizes to monetize their latest offerings and back catalog in this new world of Web 3.0 and decentralized technologies, contributing to a new trillion-dollar social news, entertainment, and communications digital economy.

Peter Michaels stated, 'As a licensee of essential patents for telecommunications and computing technologies for nearly 30 years, we know how important it is to not only protect but also monetize intellectual property. These are very dynamic times, with great transformation in society and the industry worldwide. The current social media offerings have abused their power and are doing a disservice to their users, ostracizing their consumers, demonetizing their creators, and not being honest to their advertisers. We see the transition to decentralization everywhere but know content creators and publishers are missing the technologies and services they need to make the leap. We are giving them those tools and the platform to use them on. It's win-win all around.'

More information about Digitalage is available directly from digitalage.com.

Promotional Video: https://go.hop-on.com/tce

Platform Presentation: https://go.hop-on.com/fso

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a US-based international leader in developing and manufacturing electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA, the disposable cell phone, to the upcoming DigitalAge decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.com, www.digitalage.com www.twitter.com/hpnn

