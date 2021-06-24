Novo A Buys Spruce Biosciences Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Sells Catalent Inc, Inogen Inc, Inozyme Pharma Inc

- New Purchases: SPRB, BABA, KNTE, LEGN, GRTS, PHVS,
- Added Positions: SILK, BHVN, FOLD, IOVA, CNST, ZGNX, INSM, XENT,
- Reduced Positions: INGN, INZY, VRNA, CABO, HRMY, GRTX, SPRO, AERI, SPNE,
- Sold Out: CTLT, CRVS,
For the details of Novo A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/novo+a/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Novo A
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,933,900 shares, 19.59% of the total portfolio.
- Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) - 2,645,446 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio.
- Inogen Inc (INGN) - 2,759,320 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.26%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 3,070,957 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,037,404 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
Novo A initiated holding in Spruce Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 4,989,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Novo A initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $218.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 214,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE)
Novo A initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $40, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)
Novo A initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $27.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 254,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)
Novo A initiated holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 278,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pharvaris NV (PHVS)
Novo A initiated holding in Pharvaris NV. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)
Novo A added to a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc by 84.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 147,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Novo A added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 54.39%. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 128,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Novo A added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $41.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 461,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)
Novo A added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 406,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Novo A sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76.Sold Out: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS)
Novo A sold out a holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $4.77, with an estimated average price of $3.61.Reduced: Inogen Inc (INGN)
Novo A reduced to a holding in Inogen Inc by 22.26%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Novo A still held 2,759,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA)
Novo A reduced to a holding in Verona Pharma PLC by 67.86%. The sale prices were between $7.08 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.3. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Novo A still held 838,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY)
Novo A reduced to a holding in Inozyme Pharma Inc by 23.35%. The sale prices were between $17.77 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Novo A still held 1,969,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Novo A. Also check out:
1. Novo A's Undervalued Stocks
2. Novo A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Novo A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Novo A keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment