TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, Sells Eros STX Global Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, W R Grace

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, Anaplan Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Eros STX Global Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, W R Grace, Berry Global Group Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

McAfee Corp (MCFE) - 66,587,129 shares, 17.73% of the total portfolio. C3.ai Inc (AI) - 13,595,656 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.11% Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - 47,709,929 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 18,716,306 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 14,725,118 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $343.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 649,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $267.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 601,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $66.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,217,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $55.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,927,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,434,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.991800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $146.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,480,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $378.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,109,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc. The sale prices were between $75.37 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $84.56.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.71.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Eros STX Global Corp by 94.3%. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $2.01. The stock is now traded at around $1.492900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 4,239,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 31.51%. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 4,286,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 64.54%. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 849,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.