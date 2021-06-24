INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HMPT) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). Home Point investors have until August 20, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Home Point investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

In January 2021, Home Point conducted its IPO, selling 7.25 million shares of common stock for $13.00 per share.

On May 6, 2021, Home Point announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021, reporting revenue of $324.2 million, which missed consensus estimates by $41.72 million.

On this news, Home Point's stock price fell $1.66, or 17.7%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 6, 2021, significantly below the IPO price.

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Home Point’s aggressive expansion of its broker partners would increase the Company’s expenses dramatically; (2) as a result of rising interest rates in 2021, the mortgage industry was anticipating decreased gain-on-sale margins industry-wide, and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (3) accordingly, Home Point had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

