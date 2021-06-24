Winners, Inc. announces former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and Manager Willie Randolph to Appear on 'Krush House' and 'Krush House Legends' Video Podcasts this Friday June 25th 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Winners, Inc. announces former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and Manager Willie Randolph to Appear on 'Krush House' and 'Krush House Legends' Video Podcasts this Friday June 25th 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK: WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today former MLB all-star player, coach and manager Willie Randolph is joining the "Krush House" crew and will be interviewed by Company CEO Wayne Allyn Root during "Krush House Legends" this Friday to chat about the current baseball season, his life and all things baseball.

Winners_Inc_Krush_House_Podcast.jpg

"I've been listening to and watching the Krush House podcasts for the past few weeks and it's been great to see all the athletes and other guests chatting about who's hot and who's not," said Willie Randolph. "The landscape has changed so much since back in my day. I was never into betting or odds, but it's been fun to see a new generation of fans getting into these player statistics and caring about sports in ways they wouldn't have in the past," he said laughing.

Willie Larry Randolph is a former professional baseball second baseman, coach, and manager. During an 18-year baseball career, he played from 1975 to 1992 for six different teams, most notably the New York Yankees with whom he won back-to-back world titles against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a 5x All-Star with the New York Yankees and 1x All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After his playing time ended, Randolph worked the front office for the New York Yankees and as manager for the New York Mets. Randolph ended his Mets tenure with a ledger of 302-253 and a .544 winning percentage, which still ranks second behind Davey Johnson in their franchise history.

"Krush House" airs on Friday evenings on https://krushhouse.com and is co-hosted by Frank Nicotero and former NFL quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and special appearances each week by the company's CEO Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The king of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker,". To date, "Krush House" special guest analysts have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, and the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.
Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in Indiana, Colorado and New Jersey, able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush; Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:
Heather Krug
Heather Krug PR & Marketing
[email protected]
+1 954 908 3366

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=LN23486&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winners-inc-announces-former-5x-new-york-yankees-all-star-coach-and-manager-willie-randolph-to-appear-on-krush-house-and-krush-house-legends-video-podcasts-this-friday-june-25th-2021-301319577.html

SOURCE Winners, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN23486&Transmission_Id=202106241203PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN23486&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment