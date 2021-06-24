Logo
Polaris Infrastructure Announces Results of Annual and Special meeting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 24, 2021

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") held via live video webcast today.

Polaris_Infrastructure_Inc__Polaris_Infrastructure_Announces_Res.jpg

In addition to the election of each of the nominee directors discussed in detail below, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company and the Company's amended and restated omnibus long-term incentive plan and the grant of unallocated awards thereunder was approved.

Election of Directors

According to proxies received and a vote by online ballot, the five nominees set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated May 17, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

The following are the voting results on this matter:

Director

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes Cast (rounded)


Votes For:

Votes Withheld:

Votes For:

Votes Withheld:

Jaime Guillen

8,292,861

315,308

96.34%

3.66%

James V. Lawless

8,292,919

315,250

96.34%

3.66%

Marc Murnaghan

8,583,386

24,783

99.71%

0.29%

Margot Naudie

8,295,080

313,089

96.36%

3.64%

Marcela Paredes de Vásquez

8,293,613

314,556

96.35%

3.65%

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

Polaris Infrastructure is a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America. Currently, the Company operates a 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua and three run-of-river hydroelectric projects in Peru, with approximately 20 MW average (net), 8 MW average (net), and 5 MW average (net) of capacity.

favicon.png?sn=TO23517&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polaris-infrastructure-announces-results-of-annual-and-special-meeting-301319587.html

SOURCE Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO23517&Transmission_Id=202106241217PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO23517&DateId=20210624
