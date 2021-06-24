Logo
Clubhouse Media Group Signs Exclusive Agency Agreement for Uber Popular Meme Account, "@TheTinderBlog"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

TheTinderBlog Stands to Reach Nearly One Billion Monthly Impressions

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media"), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast, global social media reach, is excited to announce the exclusive management agreement with "@TheTinderBlog" and Joseph Yomtoubian. With the signing of the popular meme account, Clubhouse Media Group will enhance its overall audience network of over 280 million followers and will add one billion new monthly impressions.

CMGR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Clubhouse Media Group announces an exclusive agency agreement with popular meme account @TheTinderBlog

"Clubhouse Media Group is thrilled to sign an exclusive management and agency agreement with a leader in the meme-space, Joseph Yomtoubian and @TheTinderBlog," said Clubhouse Media Group's Arlene Guzman. "The partnership with @TheTinderBlog allows Clubhouse Media Group to expand beyond Gen Z and young Millennial audiences by offering advertisers humor and meme-based content strategies that complement and expand existing brand campaigns."

Clubhouse Media Group plans to add additional top-tier aggregator accounts in the months ahead. Management believes these accounts represent an opportunity for long-tail appeal with robust engagement and significant long-term business potential. The company plans to expand into other verticals including food and beverage accounts, travel accounts, news accounts, and hobby accounts. These strategic signings will have an accretive effect, giving the company further digital reach and helping it build a true media conglomerate in the social media space.

@TheTinderBlog boasts over 4.2 million followers acquired over its six-year existence, as well as a seven-figure annual net income built on nearly one billion web impressions per month. @TheTinderBlog has also attracted major advertisers, including McDonald's, Amazon Prime, Dunkin Donuts, and Samsung among others.

"This is going to be a strong strategic partnership that will allow me to continue to grow and thrive in the swiftly-growing meme-space," said Joseph Yomtoubian, Founder of @TheTinderBlog. "Clubhouse Media Group's network of professionally run content houses will provide access to creators, content, and resources that will further enhance @TheTinderBlog's marketability and facilitate the growth of our audience."

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media's management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

Follow Clubhouse Media Group on Twitter: twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR?s=20

favicon.png?sn=LA23548&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clubhouse-media-group-signs-exclusive-agency-agreement-for-uber-popular-meme-account-thetinderblog-301319624.html

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group

