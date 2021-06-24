JAKKS Pacific Announces Partnership With the Heart Supply to Bring Skateboards to the Sporting Goods Aisle, While Giving Skateboards to Kids in Need

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy and consumer products manufacturer today announced the launch of skateboarding’s ‘do-gooder brand’ The Heart Supply’s groundbreaking signature collection of high-quality skateboards by industry maverick Johnny Schillereff (founder of Element Skateboards). The Heart Supply’s new innovative line of complete skateboards is tested and approved by their two Olympians and world class team-riders.

Johnny’s latest bold brand creation The Heart Supply was made from the same methodology and love for skateboarding that he applied into the fabric of Element. The mission of The Heart Supply is to make quality skateboards more inclusive, affordable and accessible; with a portion of proceeds used to give skateboards to kids.

The collection of completes will start with a limited edition release today available, for presale, only online. Each skateboard ships in a customized box with official Heart of Gold membership ‘Certificate of Authenticity’, autographed by skateboarding Olympians Jagger Eaton, Heimana Reynolds and The Heart Supply founder Johnny Schillereff.

Having one of the most popular and diversified skate teams in the world, which includes Olympians Jagger Eaton, Heimana Reynolds and YouTube sensation Chris Chann. The Heart Supply will offer premium pro and team ‘Ready to Roll’ skateboards at a friendly price; that are proudly endorsed by their likeminded and positive role-model team-riders (Jagger Eaton, Heimana Reynolds, Chris Chann, Rio Batan, Camp Schill, Paige Heyn, Koston Eaton and Mia Lovell).

In just a year’s time, since Johnny and his wife Kori launched The Heart Supply, it is already recognized as one of skateboarding’s most respected, charitable and top companies. Additionally, The Heart Supply will be opening their first philanthropic skate-park in the town of Xala, on the central coast of Mexico this summer. All the while, giving away more than a thousand new, quality, ‘Ready to Roll’ skateboards to kids in need around the world.

“I feel incredibly blessed to remain immersed in my deepest passion at this stage in my life, with my family by my side. My calling has always been to mentor, inspire and empower the youth through skateboarding and art. We are excited and proud to be expanding our reach to make skateboarding more inclusive, affordable and accessible - and get as many quality complete skateboards under kids’ feet as possible. By doing so, we increase the ability to nurture our team, grow skateboarding participation and give skateboarding to kids in need. More kids on skateboards indisputably sparks prosperity for our industry at large and all skateboarders alike. ‘Give Skateboarding’ is more than our mantra, it is our call to action,” said Johnny Schillereff, Founder of The Heart Supply.

“We are proud to partner with Johnny and The Heart Supply® to bring this great collection of quality complete boards with Pro and Team graphics. The Heart Supply® mission comes with the amazing philanthropic mission of #giveskateboarding and the vision to make skateboarding more inclusive and accessible. JAKKS Pacific cannot wait to be a part of the movement to get more skateboards under kid’s feet,” said Craig Drobis, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

The Heart Supply complete skateboards line will launch this July with Pro complete graphic boards from Jagger Eaton and Heimana Reynolds along with two additional Team completes. Additionally, look for special edition board drops exclusively online.

About The Heart Supply:

The Heart Supply’s aim is to give kids the gift of riding their own skateboard and welcome them to the skateboarding community. We believe that the freedom, cultural diversity, and friendships developed from skateboarding are invaluable. Riding a skateboard is a creative, physical activity that sees no color, inspires equality, and builds self-esteem and awareness. Putting skateboards under kids feet allows them to roll towards positive opportunities and a happier, healthier life.

A portion of @theheartsupply proceeds is used to give skateboards to kids and to plant trees.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children.

