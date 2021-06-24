The Sims 4 Sets the Stage This Summer With Sims Sessions, an All-New In-Game Music Festival

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Sims 4 Sets the Stage This Summer With Sims Sessions, an All-New In-Game Music Festival

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis™ today announced Sims+Sessions* – an in-game music festival taking place exclusively in the ever-popular life simulation game, The Sims™ 4 fromJune 29-July 7. Two-time Grammy-nominated pop star Bebe Rexha returns to The Sims and will perform in Simlish as Glass Animals’ lead singer Dave Bayley and singer, songwriter and producer Joy Oladokun also take to the in-game stage to open the virtual show.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005850/en/

The_Sims_4_-_Sims_Sessions.jpg

The Sims™ 4 sets the stage this summer with Sims Sessions (Graphic: Business Wire)

THE SIMS TO DELIVER CAN’T-MISS DIGITAL MUSIC EXPERIENCES IN-GAME AND ON TIKTOK

The Sims has partnered with nearly 500 artists since 2004 to record their songs in the iconic language of Simlish for millions of Sims players around the world. Sims Sessions marks the first time Simlish songs will debut in-game and in an entirely new festival format. During Sims Sessions, players can explore the event with options to create their best festival fashions, camp out and shop exclusive digital merchandise featuring Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun.

Players can also join The Sims, Bebe Rexha and some of TikTok’s most talented musical personalities for a virtual #SimlishSessions karaoke challenge on TikTok. The community will showcase their Simlish skills, sharing side-by-side duets with Bebe Rexha and featuring their own twists on her latest single Sabotage for a chance to be re-posted by the pop star.

“I’ve always been a fan of how The Sims empowers players to express their creativity with others in the game,” said Bebe Rexha. “Sims Sessions will be a fun experience for fans from around the world to enjoy music and hang with friends in a way that only The Sims can offer. I’m so excited to return to the game and also can’t wait to see the fans posting their Simlish videos of ‘Sabotage!’”

THE SIMS PARTNERS WITH MUSICAL ARTISTS TO PERFORM IN-GAME LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Dave Bayley will perform the Billboard-charting single Heat Waves from his electronic/pop band Glass Animals’ record catalogue. Multi-faceted performer Joy Oladokun will sing her powerful ballad Breathe Again before Bebe Rexha takes to the stage and her piano with a Simlish version of Sabotage from her second studio album Better Mistakes. Upon conclusion of the show, players can put on a performance of their own with fellow Sims on the festival stage.

“Sims Sessions is the next evolution of music in The Sims,” said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music at EA. “Nowhere else can players hear and experience these exclusive performances by Bebe, Dave and Joy. With the self-expression destination that is Sims Sessions, EA will once again re-set the bar for gaming, music and global culture.”

Players interested in learning more about Sims Sessions and participating in the festivities can follow @TheSims on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, like The Sims on Facebook, and visit TheSims4.com. The Sims Sessions is a free experience for players who own The Sims 4 game. For players brand new to The Sims, the game can be purchased at a discounted price before Sims Sessions kicks off, June 24- June 29.

DOWNLOAD ALL THE SIMS 4 ASSETS at EAPressPortal.com

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

Electronic Arts, Maxis, The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

*REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 GAME (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES TO PLAY.

Category: EA Studios

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005850r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005850/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment