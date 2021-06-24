OUTFRONT Media Welcomes Back NYC Transit Riders With 'Live, Play, Eat, See' Campaign

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

OUTFRONT Media Welcomes Back NYC Transit Riders With 'Live, Play, Eat, See' Campaign

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

New OOH Campaign Reminds Riders of the NYC Experiences They Missed

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (

NYSE:OUT, Financial) reveals new campaign titled 'Live, Play, Eat, See NYC' to excite and welcome back locals, commuters, tourists, and more as subway ridership increases to over 2.4 million trips per average weekday.

OUTFRONT_Media_Inc_Friends_Experience.jpg

With warmer weather, restrictions easing, decreases in infection rates, increases in vaccination, and more employees returning to offices, New Yorkers are eager to live, play, eat, and see their beloved city again. OUTFRONT partnered with MFour to conduct a proprietary study and determined corporate/office employees indicated they are working both in the office and remotely, mixing up their habits with 32.6% working 5 days in the office, and 41% working 2-3 days in the office, which could bring more people into the transit system.

The campaign welcomes New Yorkers to experience all that the city has to offer featuring four key lifestyle categories: Live, Play, Eat, and See. Brands and experiences highlighted in the campaign derive from a range of sectors, and include CLEAR, The FRIENDS™Experience, Robofun, and Yummy-Dog, who each align with one of the four categories through creative logo placement and the opportunity to include a URL or dynamic QR code. The vibrant layouts are currently posted throughout the subway system, brightening both the environments and the daily lives of the riders.

Clever copy lines include: "When your living room dance parties aren't cutting it anymore. See NYC with The FRIENDS™Experience"; "You must be tired of talking to that same computer screen by now. Live NYC with Robofun"; "Sure, Virtual tennis is great, but don't you miss playing outside? Live NYC with Yummy-Dog"; "Time to start playing tourist in your own town again. Live NYC with CLEAR."

"It's an exciting time to be in New York City," said Phil Stimpson, OUTFRONT's East Region EVP. "After a year of staying at home, New Yorkers are reemerging and experiencing the city in a whole new way. We are seeing the city come back to life, full of vibrant culture, and brands are aligning with the positive momentum. This Live, Play, Eat, See NYC program brings it all to life."

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contact:


Investors:

Media:

Gregory Lundberg

Courtney Richards

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Senior PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6441

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]

[email protected]

FRIENDS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s21)

outfront_media_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY23650&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-welcomes-back-nyc-transit-riders-with-live-play-eat-see-campaign-301319715.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY23650&Transmission_Id=202106241429PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY23650&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment