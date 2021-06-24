NEOGEN, Center for Aquaculture Technologies Partner to Develop Aquaculture Genotyping Tools

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NEOGEN, Center for Aquaculture Technologies Partner to Develop Aquaculture Genotyping Tools

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., June 24, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that they have partnered with the Center for Aquaculture Technologies (CAT) to deliver high-quality genotyping services customized to the unique needs of aquaculture producers.

The complementary expertise of NEOGEN and CAT will apply modern sequencing and genotyping technologies to aquaculture species. The partnership will enable organizations of any size to realize the benefits of increased accuracy of selection and gains in performance by incorporating genetic markers into their selective breeding programs.

"We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with the Center for Aquaculture Technologies and continue providing innovative genomic solutions that strengthen our global food chain," says John Adent, NEOGEN's President and CEO. "Together, we can empower members of the aquaculture sector to make more informed breeding decisions."

"We are very excited to have NEOGEN as a partner — they are world leaders in agricultural genotyping, and it's a great complement to our expertise in the aquaculture industry," said John Buchanan, CEO of the Center for Aquaculture Technologies. "They have been great partners, and we are looking forward to working closely with them on projects in the future."

"CAT's expertise in the aquaculture industry and our global leadership within the world of genomics make us the perfect partners going forward," says Marylinn Munson, NEOGEN's Vice President of Genomics. "In partnership with CAT, we will be able to create new products and solutions that enrich the aquaculture sector and ensure sustainable farming at every level."

NEOGEN and CAT have previously partnered to develop cost-effective genomic solutions for the aquaculture sector, including the GeneSeek® Genomic Profiler™ (GGP) 50K genotyping array for North American Atlantic salmon and whiteleg shrimp, which are now commercially available through CAT, as part of their AQUAarray line.

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies is a global, full-service, contract R&D organization that is focused on the application of technologies to improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the aquaculture industry. CAT is home to a unique combination of world-class scientists bringing together complementary expertise in fish health, nutrition, and genetics working in state-of-the-art facilities to deliver innovative, tailor-made solutions for organizations in the sector. For more information, visit www.aquatechcenter.com.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

CONTACT:

Jeremy Walker, Marketing Director, GeneSeek Sales & Marketing


(402) 435-0665 ext. 7104, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE23361&sd=2021-06-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-center-for-aquaculture-technologies-partner-to-develop-aquaculture-genotyping-tools-301319633.html

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE23361&Transmission_Id=202106241400PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE23361&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment