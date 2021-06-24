The Future of Flying - GOL Live Event Today 2:30pm (US EDT)

PR Newswire

SAO PAULO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, invites you to its Investor Roundtable - The Future of Flying, to celebrate its 17 years as a listed company on the NYSE and B3. The event will be held today via videoconference (https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=0ad38e8c-a633-4873-8367-32eafe0dd271), June 24, 2021, at 2:30 pm (US EDT).

Date

June 24, 2021

Agenda (US EDT)

2:30 pm - Company Presentation

3:00 pm - Roundtable Discussion

3:55 pm - Closing Remarks

4:00 pm - NYSE Closing Bell

Videoconference Platform: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=0ad38e8c-a633-4873-8367-32eafe0dd271, to access the presentation and Q&A session.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.voegol.com.br/ri

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-flying---gol-live-event-today-230pm-us-edt-301319545.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.