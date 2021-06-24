Forum Merger Iii Corp (FIII) Co-CEO and President Marshall Kiev Bought $4.9 million of Shares

Co-CEO and President of Forum Merger Iii Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marshall Kiev (insider trades) bought 500,000 shares of FIII on 06/21/2021 at an average price of $9.85 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $4.9 million.
