Redmile Group, LLC Buys Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Seagen Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Redmile Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Seagen Inc, Medtronic PLC, Annexon Inc, LivaNova PLC, sells AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Sanofi SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmile Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Redmile Group, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redmile Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redmile+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Redmile Group, LLC
  1. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 12,957,222 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
  2. Allakos Inc (ALLK) - 2,419,418 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.3%
  3. IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) - 3,425,455 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. argenx SE (ARGX) - 849,845 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46%
  5. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 21,114,114 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $178.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 829,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $157.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 937,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 979,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Annexon Inc (ANNX)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Annexon Inc. The purchase prices were between $22 and $35.01, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.630400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,458,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,119,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,751,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $72.66. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,060,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,610,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,387,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 98.27%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,982,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Itamar Medical Ltd (ITMR)

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Itamar Medical Ltd by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 918,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Sold Out: (EIDX)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Redmile Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Redmile Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Redmile Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Redmile Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Redmile Group, LLC keeps buying
