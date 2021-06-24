Redmile Group, LLC Buys Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Seagen Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc

New Purchases: JAZZ, SGEN, MDT, ANNX, LIVN, DXCM, NGM, CRL, NUVB, PRTA, GMAB, LVTX, IMTX, BVS, INNV, QTRX, STIM, TLIS,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Seagen Inc, Medtronic PLC, Annexon Inc, LivaNova PLC, sells AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Sanofi SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmile Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Redmile Group, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 12,957,222 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% Allakos Inc (ALLK) - 2,419,418 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.3% IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) - 3,425,455 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. argenx SE (ARGX) - 849,845 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46% Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 21,114,114 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $178.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 829,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $157.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 937,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 979,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Annexon Inc. The purchase prices were between $22 and $35.01, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.630400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,458,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,119,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,751,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $72.66. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,060,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,610,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,387,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 98.27%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,982,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Itamar Medical Ltd by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 918,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38.