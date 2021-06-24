Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Absolute Software Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc

- Added Positions: HAYN, ABST, SREV, FEIM, PHX,
- Reduced Positions: MGNI, TSQ,
- Sold Out: CURI, TDC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Edenbrook Capital, LLC
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,432,500 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 383,000 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,663,000 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 545,000 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 288,500 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio.
Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $16.19, with an estimated average price of $14.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 730,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33.Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73.
