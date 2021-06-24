Logo
Month-end Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ares Capital Management II LLC today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC) as of May 31, 2021 is now available via www.arespublicfunds.com.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (“ARDC”) is a closed-end management company that is externally managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC, a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. ARDC seeks to provide an attractive level of total return, primarily through current income and, secondarily, through capital appreciation. ARDC invests in a broad, dynamically-managed portfolio of credit investments. There can be no assurance that ARDC will achieve its investment objective. ARDC’s net asset value may be accessed through its NASDAQ ticker symbol, XADCX. Additional information is available at www.arespublicfunds.com.

About Ares Management Corporation
Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, including the acquisition of Landmark Partners, which closed June 2, 2021, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $227 billion of assets under management with more than 1,600 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

This document is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of ARDC carefully before investing.

ARDC is a closed-end fund, which does not engage in continuous offerings of its shares. Since its initial public offering, ARDC has traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ARDC.Investors wishing to purchase or sell shares may do so by placing orders through a broker dealer or other intermediary.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005745r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005745/en/

