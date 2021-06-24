DHT HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DHT HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, June 24, 2021 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (:DHT) (“DHT”) announces the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held virtually on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Shareholders holding an aggregate of approximately 107,683,466 common shares of DHT were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 63% of the issued and outstanding common shares of DHT as of the close of business on May 20, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted (1) to elect Erik Andreas Lind and Sophie Rossini to DHT’s Board of Directors, as Class III directors, for a term of three years and (2) to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

The detailed results of the Annual Meeting were as follows:

1. Election of Directors

The shareholders of DHT voted to elect Erik Andreas Lind and Sophie Rossini to DHT’s Board of Directors, as Class III directors, for a term of three years. The votes were cast for each nominee as follows:

Director For % of Votes For Withheld % of Votes Withheld
Erik Andreas Lind 101,353,078 94.12% 6,330,388 5.88%
Sophie Rossini 107,032,598 99.40% 650,868 0.60%


2. Ratification of Selection of Registered Public Accounting Firm

The shareholders of DHT voted to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The votes were cast as follows:

For % of Votes For Against % of Votes Against Abstain % of Votes Abstain
107,459,211 99.79% 162,727 0.15% 61,527 0.06%


About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships, prudent capital structure to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet, a counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet and capital allocation and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information: www.dhtankers.com.

CONTACT:
Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935
E-mail: [email protected]

ti?nf=MTAwMDUxMjU3MyM0MDA5NzE4MzcjMjAwMTgwOQ==
90349bc2-2035-42f7-89c5-745f8db4a92c
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment