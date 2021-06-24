Hecla Announces Management Changes

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3A+HL) today announced the following changes in senior management.

Luke Russell, Vice President – External Affairs, is retiring on August 2, 2021, after eight years of service leading the environmental, sustainability and government affairs activities. Following his retirement Luke will consult on government affairs.

Robert Brown, Vice President – Corporate Development, has been appointed Vice President – Corporate Development and Sustainability effective July 1, 2021. Rob has managed corporate development for the past five years and will now also coordinate Hecla’s sustainability activities.

Kurt Allen, Director - Exploration, has been appointed Vice President – Exploration effective July 1, 2021. Kurt has over 34 years with Hecla and has held various geology positions in both exploration and operations.

Michael Clary, Vice President – Human Resources and Senior Counsel, has been appointed Sr. Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer effective July 1, 2021. Mike has over 27 years with Hecla in operations administration, accounting, legal, and human resources.

“I want to thank Luke for the past eight years for making our impact on the environment small but our contributions to communities large,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. “Rob will pick up the focus of our industry leading sustainability efforts to make them stronger and more transparent. Under Kurt’s direction our exploration projects are the most prospective in our history, and we anticipate new discoveries and expansion of existing ones. Finally, Mike has the unusual combination of years of experience with Hecla combined with working in different functions making him uniquely qualified as a senior leader of our business.”

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include: (i) that our sustainability efforts will become stronger and more transparent; and (ii) that we anticipate to make new discoveries in our exploration projects and expansions of existing ones.

Material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; and (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company’s 2020 Form 10-K, filed on February 18, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3A+HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

