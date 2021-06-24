MongoDB, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Session at MongoDB.live 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will host a virtual investor session at MongoDB.live 2021, its annual user conference. The investor session will be webcast live on Tuesday, July 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET and a replay will be available for a limited time. Both the live feed and the replay will be available on the company's "Investor Relations" website ( https://investors.mongodb.com ).

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 26,800 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 175 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

