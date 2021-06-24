Seven Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List

Ameriprise Financial today announced that seven of the firm’s financial advisors were named to Barron’s list of the “Top 100 Women Financial Advisors” in the country. Barron’s magazine recognizes the industry’s top women advisors based on several factors, which include levels of professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are based on data provided by more than 4,000 of the nation’s most productive women advisors.

“It’s an honor to have these talented advisors as part of the Ameriprise family,” said Deirdre McGraw, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Community Relations. “Their success is a testament to the value they deliver to their clients through comprehensive financial planning and exceptional service. They’re a true inspiration to all of us at Ameriprise and across the industry.”

“We congratulate our advisors who have been recognized by Barron’s,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors channel. “The Ameriprise advisors on this list have a strong track record with our firm and we’re extremely proud of their success. They continuously deliver the best of Ameriprise to their clients through premium service, personalized advice and industry-leading technology.”

Ameriprise is committed to being the firm of choice for women in the financial services industry. As part of its strategy to recruit, retain, develop and engage a diverse workforce, the company invests in and supports women advisors through initiatives, including:

The Ameriprise Women’s Empowerment (WE) Network that offers mentorship opportunities, training, education and networking events.

Women+Advisor+Summits to provide a meaningful forum for women financial advisors to network and enhance skills to serve their clients effectively, grow their practices and develop in their careers.

“We’re at an inflection point in the industry and have a significant opportunity to shape the advisory workforce for future generations,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Advisor Group & Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group. “Women make up less than 20% of the advisor force across the industry, which is far too low. At Ameriprise, we’re focused on bringing more women into this profession and helping them build successful careers that will ultimately allow more people to achieve their financial goals.”

The full list of Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors can be found at Barron%26rsquo%3Bs.com.

Visit barrons.com for additional information about Barron’s.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

Source: Barron’s®, June 18, 2021 “Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors”. Barron’s® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.

Barron’s listings are based on data compiled by many of the nation’s most productive advisors, which is then submitted to and judged by Barron’s. Key factors and criteria include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory and compliance record, and years of professional experience. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved. This award is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., Member FINRA and SIPC

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624006006/en/