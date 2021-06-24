Benchmark Announces Appointment Of Lynn Wentworth To The Board Of Directors And Announces Board Member Resignation Of Merilee Raines

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Benchmark Announces Appointment Of Lynn Wentworth To The Board Of Directors And Announces Board Member Resignation Of Merilee Raines

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., June 24, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced the appointment of Lynn Wentworth as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors, effective June 25, 2021. Benchmark also announced today the resignation of Merilee Raines, who has served as a board member since 2018, also effective June 25, 2021.

Benchmark_ID_21a0ebee881a_Logo.jpg

"On behalf of the entire board, I want to thank Merilee for her contributions to Benchmark, where she has served as a valued member of the Audit Committee, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors," said David W. Scheible, Chairman of the Board. "We are also excited to welcome Lynn Wentworth to the Board of Directors. Lynn brings a wealth of financial, operational and strategy expertise demonstrated by an impressive track record of growth and diversification for the companies she has served. We look forward to benefitting from Lynn's insights, perspectives, and experience in support of furthering Benchmark's strategic growth objectives."

Ms. Wentworth served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. until her retirement in 2008. Prior to joining BlueLinx in 2007, Ms. Wentworth was with BellSouth Corporation from 1985 to 2007, where she served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Communications Group from 2004 to 2007 and Vice President Treasurer from 2003 to 2004. She also held a variety of financial and operational assignments with increasing responsibility in tax, strategic planning, investor relations, financial planning, sales, operations, and treasury for BellSouth. Ms. Wentworth began her career at Coopers & Lybrand, where she served in both the audit and tax divisions. She holds a bachelors degree from Babson College, a masters degree in taxation from Bentley College and masters in business administration from Georgia State University.

Ms. Wentworth chairs the board of directors for Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) and for Cyrus One (NASDAQ: CONE). Ms. Wentworth also serves as a director and chair of the audit committee for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK).

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

favicon.png?sn=DA23753&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-announces-appointment-of-lynn-wentworth-to-the-board-of-directors-and-announces-board-member-resignation-of-merilee-raines-301319779.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA23753&Transmission_Id=202106241607PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA23753&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment