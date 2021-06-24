Logo
Selective Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, "Driving Sustainable Impact"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Report Highlights ESG Initiatives that Help Drive Impact and Long-Term Value Creation for Selective's Various Stakeholders

PR Newswire

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., June 24, 2021

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) today announced the release of its 2021 ESG Report, "Driving Sustainable Impact," which highlights how ESG initiatives are integral to the execution of the company's long-term strategy. These initiatives include (i) understanding and mitigating climate change risk for the company's business and customers, (ii) helping customers recover after a loss and providing them with services and solutions to mitigate risk of loss, and (iii) building a highly engaged team of employees and leaders that can guide Selective into the future. The company seeks to achieve these initiatives by fostering an environment of strong governance, oversight, and transparency.

Selective_Insurance_2021_ESG__Driving_Sustainable_Impact.jpg

"Protecting and serving our customers has defined Selective for 95 years. Helping our employees reach their full potential, supporting the communities in which we live and work, and protecting the environment have defined us as a corporate citizen. I am incredibly proud of how we helped our customers, employees, distribution partners, and communities navigate the unprecedented challenges of the past two years, and positioned the company for the future," said John Marchioni, President and CEO.

"We have also made tremendous strides enhancing our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, and believe that a culture that celebrates diverse talent and different points of view empowers the innovation we need for our continued and growing success. By working hard to benefit all our stakeholders, we believe we will reward them with sustained superior financial and operating performance," continued Mr. Marchioni.

To view Selective's ESG Report, "Driving Sustainable Impact," please click here. Supplemental information about Selective's sustainability commitments can be found by visiting https://www.selective.com/about-selective/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for ten property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune Best Work Places in Financial Services and Insurance in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com or read our 2021 ESG Report.

Selective__Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY23484&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-releases-2021-environmental-social-and-governance-esg-report-driving-sustainable-impact-301319768.html

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY23484&Transmission_Id=202106241615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY23484&DateId=20210624
