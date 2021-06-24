Logo
Endo to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its second–quarter 2021 financial results on August 5, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast on August 6, 2021 at 7:30am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

Endo_International_plc_Logo.jpg

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 9749734. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from August 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on August 16, 2021 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 9749734.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

About Endo International plc

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=PH22012&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endo-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301318767.html

SOURCE Endo International plc

