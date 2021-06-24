Echo Global Logistics Named to Food Logistics' FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers List

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Echo Global Logistics Named to Food Logistics' FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers List

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Echo Honored as a Leader in Technological Innovation within Food and Beverage Logistics for Third Consecutive Year

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, earned a spot on Food Logistics' 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list, an annual list that showcases leading software and technology providers in the food and beverage sector. Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain. This is the third year in a row Echo has earned this prestigious recognition.

FL100_Top_Software_and_Technology_Providers.jpg

"Now more than ever, we see how important it is to use technology to streamline and simplify transportation management, especially in a sector as critical as food and beverage," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "To once again earn this recognition from Food Logistics is a testament to the hard work of our Echo team members who are committed to continuously improving freight efficiency and food safety through innovation."

Echo applies cutting-edge technologies—including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced load-matching algorithms—to improve flexibility and simplify transportation management, deploying solutions on its proprietary EchoAccelerator architecture. The company's EchoDrive® web portal and mobile app provide carriers with a simple way to search, bid, book, manage, track, and get paid on freight hauled for Echo. EchoShip™, the company's self-service shipping platform, consolidates and simplifies shipping by enabling customers to quote, book, ship, manage invoices, and track shipments in real time. Both self-service technologies are available when you want them 24/7 and are supported by Echo's team of logistics experts.

"The food and beverage supply chain is complex, but Echo's technology-driven approach simplifies transportation management," said Brian Parchem, Chief Information Officer at Echo. "Food and beverage shippers and transportation providers may be at various stages of their digital evolution, but no matter where they are on that journey, Echo stands ready to help them ship and transport goods safely and efficiently using our proprietary technology and team of dedicated logistics experts."

"From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility, and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others in the industry working to make a difference, thank you!"

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global food and beverage supply chain. Companies on the 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list, including Echo Global Logistics, are profiled in Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:
Zach Jecklin
SVP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

Media Relations:
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

Echo_Logo_Tagline__RGB_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG22532&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-named-to-food-logistics-fl100-top-software-and-technology-providers-list-301319501.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG22532&Transmission_Id=202106241601PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG22532&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment